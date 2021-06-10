(Eugene) -- Day one of the NCAA Track & Field Championships is in the books from Eugene, Oregon.
Check out the regional rundown with recaps from Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northern Iowa, Drake, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State below.
Iowa State: Vlad Pavlenko finished fourth in the hammer throw to lead the Cyclones in the field. Pavlenko finishes his career as a three-time All-American. Also, Scott Fuchs nabbed Second Team All-American honors with a ninth-place finish in the javelin throw.
On the track for Iowa State, Wesley Kiptoo placed 11th in the 10,000, Edwin Kurgat withdrew from the 6,000 and took honorable mention All-America honors and Festus Lagat qualified for the 800 final with a run of 1:47.31.
David Too also nabbed All-American honorable mention honors with a 17th place finish in the 3000 meter steeplechase.
Iowa: Iowa shined in the hurdles with Jaylan McConico and Jamal Britt both advancing to the 110 meter hurdle finals with times of 13.51 and 13.61, respectively. The 4x400 meter relay also had a strong run with a second-place finish in their heat to advance to the final on Friday evening.
Will Daniels currently sits fourth in the decathlon with 4,129 points, including second-place finishes in the 100 and the long jump. James Carter Jr. narrowly missed the finals of the long jump, finishing 10th and earning second-team All-America honors.
Atlantic alum Gratt Reed ran alongside McConico, Antonio Woodard and Austin Kresley in the 4x100, placing fifth in their heat and taking 14th overall for a second-team All-America nod. Wayne Lawrence Jr. took a second-team honor, too, with a 10th place run in the 400. Britt picked up honorable mention with a 20th place finish in the 400 hurdles.
In addition, Nathan Mylenek took honorable mention All-American honors with a 21st place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Nebraska: Luke Siedhoff and Joey Daniels took 10th and 11th, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles to just miss out on qualifying for the Friday final. Both earn second-team All-American honors.
Burger Lambrechts Jr. had a tough night in the shot put, scratching on all three of his throws. The Big Ten indoor champion and first-team All-American at NCAA indoors ended up without a place.
Northern Iowa: Panthers shot-putter Darius King finished seventh overall and earned First-Team All-American honors with a toss of 19.69m.
Drake: Sophomore Isaac Basten ran 3:39.57 in the 1500 meters, finishing fourth in his heat and will compete in the final. School record holder Adam Fogg finished 10th in the event and did not advance to the final.
Kansas: Three Jayhawks earned All-American honors, including men’s hammer runner-up Gleb Dudarev. Dudarev had a toss of 244-06 (or 74.53m) to claim the runner-up spot. He finishes his career as a six-time NCAA All-American.
Zach Bradford placed fifth in the pole vault with a top clearance of 18-02.50. It is the second straight All-American honor for Bradford. Also in the polve vault, Hussain Al Hizam finished with a clearance of 17-04.50 and took seventh for an All-American nod.
Kansas State: Logan Wolfley ended up 15th in the javelin to collect Second Team All-America honors for Kansas State. Jullane Walker also took All-America status with an 18th place finish in the long jump. Walker is an honorable mention.
View the complete results from the NCAA Championships linked here.