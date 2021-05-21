(Des Moines) -- Forty-three KMAland events finished with medals on the opening day of a rain-soaked Iowa State Track & Field Championships.
In all, there were three state championships, two runners-up and 10 third-place finishes among the events that earned hardware.
CLASS 1A: Pogge claims first state track title
Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge claimed her first state track championship, running to the 3000 meter run title in 10:32.91. The win was Pogge’s first track title, joining her 2019 cross country championship, and the seventh straight year a KMAland runner won the 1A 3000.
“There were really good girls here,” Pogge said. “It was fun to have some competition to make you push hard.”
Pogge claimed the championship in a race-long battle with Addison Parrott of Danville, taking the advantage with about 400 meters remaining and holding off Parrott’s kick.
“When that bell rang, she sped up,” Pogge added. “I thought this was my time, so that last 200 I gave it all I could.”
Woodbine senior star Layne Pryor posted a personal best shot put of 57-07.25 and led heading into the finals. However, Lawton-Bronson’s Zach Verzani bested him with a throw of 58-11.25, and Pryor had to settle for runner-up in taking his fourth career medal
“My first one, I scratched, and my second throw I came out with a (53-07.50),” Pryor said. “I got myself some breathing room, and my last throw of prelims was my best throw overall. I felt I had a little more in me, but it was a PR by two feet. I had the lead at that point, but Verzani came and got me. It was a heck of a throw on his part.”
Pryor’s teammate Dylan Hoefer also had a terrific day, adding a fifth-place finish for the Tigers in the shot put. Hoefer’s first career medal came behind a top throw of 48-09.50.
“I’m feeling good,” Hoefer said. “Coming in I was a little worried with the weather and everything. I was hoping for a 49 or maybe 50, but I’m pretty proud of what I did.”
Also in 1A, the sibling pair of Addy and Ryce Reynolds grabbed third-place finishes in the 400 meter dash for Mount Ayr. For Addy, it was the culmination of a whirlwind that saw her qualify for the 100 and 200 finals before the run in the quarter.
“It was exciting to say the least,” Addy said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to run and experience this. It’s really memorable. It was a lot running back to back to back, but we got it done. It will just make me stronger for Saturday.”
Addy — a junior — ran first in posting a 1:00.24 before Ryce — a freshman — followed not long after with a 50.47.
“I’m stoked,” Ryce said, “but I’m also proud of Addy. She’s had a great season, and we’ve both done super well. I can’t be more proud for the both of us.”
The younger Reynolds was also a member of KMAland’s highest-finishing Class 1A relay, anchoring the 4x800 team to a time of 8:09.85. Trae Ehlen, Bryce Shaha and Adler Shay ran the opening three legs for the Raiders.
“Freshman year, I was an alternate for the 4x8,” Shay said. “The past two years, I’ve really been pushing, and I kind of had that extra edge on me today.”
A pair of CAM field event standouts placed third, as Lane Spieker went 21-00.50 in the boys long jump and Molly Venteicher threw 39-07.25 in the girls shot put.
“I was pretty confident coming into it,” Spieker said. “I kind of got my steps down, trusted my run and everything went good. I knew there was a couple people with some pretty good jumps, so I had a pretty good idea of where I was going to place. Overall, I came out pretty good.”
“I feel pretty good in getting a medal in my senior year,” Venteicher said. “I just kept throwing. If I slip, I slip, don’t keep it in my mind. I just kept the ball dry and my feet dry when I got in the ring.”
Elsewhere in the field events, Bedford’s Emily Baker and Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle were right behind Venteicher in fourth and fifth with throws of 38-08.75 and 38-07.00, respectively.
“My coach has always told me to be a stick of dynamite and yell from the tip of my toes to the tips of my hair,” Baker said. “My first throw I went out there and yelled really loud and threw it far.”
“This is my first year going out for high school track,” Hoyle said. “It’s really special to be able to end my senior season here. I didn’t place where I wanted to, but I feel pretty good about it.”
Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez was the other top five finisher in 1A on Thursday’s opening day, placing fifth in the 3200 meter run. Glidden-Ralston’s Brigham Daniel took sixth in the 400, St. Albert’s Colin Lillie, Grace Overgaard of Melcher-Dallas and Lamoni’s Javin Stevenson were seventh in the 3200, shot put and 400 and Audubon’s Matthew Beisswenger and IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer nabbed eighth-place medals in the 3200 and long jump.
Additionally, the Audubon girls were eighth in the 4x800 meter relay with the team of Mattie Nielsen, Grace Slater, Kodie Sporrer and Hannah Thygesen.
There were also 12 events that qualified for finals in Thursday’s preliminary events. Daniel qualified second in the 200 and fourth in the 100, Addy Reynolds ran fourth in the 200 and eighth in the 100, Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn and Lydia Erickson qualified sixth in the 100 and 200, respectively, and Reese Brown of Wayne posted the fifth fastest qualifying time in the 200.
The CAM and Audubon boys and Riverside, Ar-We-Va and CAM girls all advanced to the finals out of the shuttle hurdle relay preliminaries.
CLASS 2A: A big day for Underwood
The Class 2A session was highlighted by a brilliant performance from Underwood speedster Brayden Wollan. The outstanding Eagles senior raced to a 400 meter dash championship in 47.73, qualified first in the 200 in 22.22 and posted the second-fastest 100 time in 11.10.
“It feels awesome,” Wollan said. “This is something I knew was possible and could happen coming into the year. Being in lane three was super good for me to see the two kids inside of me. I used them to pace myself, and it’s just a super amazing feeling.”
Teammate and classmate Chris Gardner picked up some big points for the Eagles cause. The national trap shooting champion was third in the 2A shot put with a toss of 52-00.25.
“I was feeling really good this morning,” Gardner said. “Sometimes just everything comes together, and it came together.”
The Eagles were also strong in the 4x800 meter relay on Thursday, getting a third-place time of 8:16.02 from Bryce Patten, Josh and Alex Ravlin and Scott Pearson.
“It was tough,” Pearson said. “I gave it my all, tried my hardest and didn’t quite get there. I feel great. These three guys work their (tails) off all the time. They did their best and got me in the best position they could. I’m pretty satisfied with third place for now.”
The Underwood girls also nabbed a pair of medals on Thursday. Zoe Rus placed fourth in the shot put with a finishing throw of 39-09.50, and Aliyah Humphrey finished in eighth with a 59.65 open 400.
“I’m not too happy with where I finished,” Rus said. “I had one out there around 42ish. Could have put me around second place, which is what I was hoping for. Just didn’t happen, I guess.”
Elsewhere, Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley showed well in her first experience at Drake Stadium. The sophomore ran a 10:52.98 to PR and place fifth in the 3000 meter run.
“I knew that I had to come out here and do my best today,” Hartley said. “I knew there would be some great competition, and I’m glad I got to do it today. I really wanted to stay up with the lead pack, and the time came with it.”
Clarinda’s Michael Shull was also a fifth-place finisher in his bread and butter, posting a long jump of 21-04.75.
“I was just trying to get my steps down,” Shull said. “I scratched, like, four times today out of my six jumps. It’s a hard place to jump. The track is a little faster, but it was fun.”
Also in the field events, Shenandoah’s Sara Morales joined recent Fillies legends Serena Parker and Logan Hughes in medaling in the shot put. Morales threw 38-09.75 for a sixth-place medal.
“It felt good to finally place,” Morales said. “My first two were pretty good, and my third one was great. My last ones just didn’t go so well.”
The Treynor boys also picked up points with their 4x800 meter relay team of Karson Elwood, Cole Dooley, Payton Chapman and Todd Pedersen, which ran an 8:20.86 to come in fourth.
“My first lap felt good,” Pedersen said. “I got to the 600 mark, and that’s when it really hurt. Definitely next year gotta work on my finishing and being more consistent with how I finish.”
Treynor also looks good in the shuttle hurdle relay with the top qualifying time of 1:02.13 while the Cardinals girls will also run in Saturday’s final with a seventh-fastest qualifying time of 1:10.16.
CLASS 3A: Harlan girls post impressive PR
The Cyclones 4x800 meter relay team looked a bit different from their state qualifying meet, leading off with Kaia Bieker and finishing with Brecken Van Baale, Jenna Gessert and Liv Freund. The addition of Bieker proved to be impactful with Harlan running a 9:40.24 for third place.
“It’s really fun to be able to run with this group,” Van Baale said. “This is my first state track experience and first season ever. It’s been so special and so fun.”
Creston’s Keley Fields was the only Hawkeye Ten top five finisher in Class 3A. Fields finished with a discus throw of 133-03 to place fifth.
“It was really exciting being able to place in the discus after not being able to my sophomore year,” Fields said. “The competition was really good, and it was exciting and fun.”
Glenwood’s Emma Hughes showed strong in taking sixth place in the 3000 meter run, finishing with a new season-best time of 10:41.01.
“I knew they would get out really fast,” Hughes said. “I kind of looked at Varsity Bound to see who was ahead of me. I hadn’t had to run a 3k terribly hard, so I was hoping to get a PR. I went out really fast.”
Harlan’s Will McLaughlin added an eighth-place finish of his own in the discus throw. The Iowa State football commit ended with a top throw of 150-02.
“I did really well after all week not doing that well,” McLaughlin said. “Practices were tough since it was a very rain week. I still didn’t get my PR, but I placed, which is really good.”
Other individual results in 3A from KMAland conference athletes included a state championships from LeMars’ Brandon VanderSluis in the discus throw, a pair of sixths from Heelan’s Taylor Jochum and Caden Lafleur in the high jump and discus, seventh-place 400 medals from Brooklyn Stanley of Heelan and Ashton Verdoorn of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and an eighth from Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen in the 400.
In preliminary events, Harlan’s Aidan Hall posted the third and sixth fastest times in the 100 and 200, respectively. Rasmussen also qualified for the 200 final with the eighth-fastest time. LeMars had the fifth-fastest shuttle hurdle time in the preliminaries
CLASS 4A: LC’s Medina a pleasant surprise
Lewis Central Atziri Medina surprised herself on Thursday with a fifth-place finish in the girls long jump, clearing the 5-00.00 bar in her first try before bowing out after three tires at 5-02.00.
“I didn’t even know,” Medina said. “I found out from you. I’m so surprised and really proud of myself. I worked hard for it, and I’m just glad I’m here.”
Medina’s confidence was at a sky-high level entering the state meet following two strong practices directly before Thursday’s meet.
“Yesterday and the day before that, I jumped 5-foot (at practice),” Medina said. “My coach set up our practices exactly how they would be so I would feel the pressure.”
Sioux City East’s Baling Tang got over the bar at 5-02.00 and ended up in third-place in the high jump. Sioux City North’s William Lohr took second in the 3200, Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs was third in the 3000 and Sioux City North’s Caitlyn Miller came in sixth in the discus. North’s boys were also good for a sixth-place finish in the 4x800 meter relay.
Sioux City West’s Holly Duax also had a strong day in putting down the fastest 100 and 200 preliminary times while teammate Lily Juhnke also advanced with qualifying places of seventh (200) and eighth (100). Sioux City East’s Lineya Wells added the eighth-fastest 200 time in the prelims.
The full rundown of medals and qualifications are listed below.
MEDALS
1. 3A Boys Discus Throw: Brandon VanderSluis, LeMars — 170-06
1. 1A Girls 3000 Meter Run: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center: 10:32.91
1. 2A Boys 400 Meter Dash: Brayden Wollan, Underwood — 47.73
2. 1A Boy Shot Put: Layne Pryor, Woodbine — 57-07.25
2. 4A Boys 3200 Meter Run: William Lohr, Sioux City North — 9:24.73
3. 4A Girls 3000 Meter Run: Kaia Downs, Sioux City East — 10:07.71
3. 2A Boys Shot Put: Chris Gardner, Underwood — 52-00.25
3. 1A Girls 400 Meter Dash: Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr — 1:00.24
3. 1A Boys 400 Meter Dash: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr — 50.47
3. 1A Boys Long Jump: Lane Spieker, CAM — 21-00.50
3. 4A Girls High Jump: Baling Tang, Sioux City East — 5-02.00
3. 1A Girls Shot Put: Molly Venteicher, CAM — 39-07.25
3. 3A Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: Harlan (Kaia Bieker, Brecken Van Baale, Jenna Gessert, Liv Freund) — 9:40.24
3. 1A Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: Mount Ayr (Trae Ehlen, Bryce Shaha, Adler Shay, Ryce Reynolds) — 8:09.85
3. 2A Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: Underwood (Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin, Alex Ravlin, Scott Pearson) — 8:16.02
4. 1A Girls Shot Put: Emily Baker, Bedford — 38-08.75
4. 2A Girls Shot Put: Zoe Rus, Underwood — 39-09.50
4. 2A Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: Treynor (Karson Elwood, Cole Dooley, Payton Chapman, Todd Pedersen) — 8:20.86
5. 3A Girls Discus Throw: Kelsey Fields, Creston — 133-03
5. 2A Girls 3000 Meter Run: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda — 10:52.98
5. 1A Boys Shot Put: Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine — 48-09.50
5. 1A Girls Shot Put: Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan — 38-07.00
5. 1A Boys 3200 Meter Run: Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren — 9:55.72
5. 4A Girls High Jump: Atziri Medina, Lewis Central — 5-00.00
5. 2A Boys Long Jump: Michael Shull, Clarinda — 21-04.75
6. 1A Boys 400 Meter Dash: Brigham Daniel, Glidden-Ralston — 50.73
6. 3A Girls 3000 Meter Run: Emma Hughes, Glenwood — 10:41.01
6. 3A Girls High Jump: Taylor Jochum, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 5-04.00
6. 3A Boys Discus Throw: Caden Lafleur, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 153-11
6. 4A Girls Discus Throw: Caitlyn Miller, Sioux City North (120-11)
6. 2A Girls Shot Put: Sara Morales, Shenandoah — 38-09.75
6. 4A Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: Sioux City North (Yemane Kifle, Jaysen Bouwers, Will Lohr, Gabe Nash) — 7:58.22
7. 1A Boys 3200 Meter Run: Colin Lillie, St. Albert — 10:02.35
7. 1A Girls Shot Put: Grace Overgaard, Melcher-Dallas — 36-09.50
7. 3A Girls 400 Meter Dash: Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 1:00.32
7. 1A Boys 400 Meter Dash: Javin Stevenson, Lamoni — 50.83
7. 3A Boys 400 Meter Dash: Ashton Verdoorn, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 50.53
8. 1A Boys Long Jump: Matthew Beisswenger, Audubon — 19-11.00
8. 1A Boys 3200 Meter Run: Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning — 10:04.37
8. 2A Girls 400 Meter Dash: Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood — 59.65
8. 3A Boys Discus Throw: Will McLaughlin, Harlan — 150-02
8. 3A Girls 400 Meter Dash: Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic — 1:00.71
8. 1A Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: Audubon (Mattie Nielsen, Grace Slater, Kodie Sporrer, Hannah Thygesen) — 10:11.43
FINALS QUALIFIERS
1. 4A Girls 100 Meter Dash: Holly Duax, Sioux City West — 12.01
1. 4A Girls 200 Meter Dash: Holly Duax, Sioux City West — 24.43
1. 2A Boys 200 Meter Dash: Brayden Wollan, Underwood — 22.22
1. 2A Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Treynor (Noah James, Todd Pedersen, Kayden Dirks, Sid Schaaf) — 1:02.13
2. 1A Boys 200 Meter Dash: Brigham Daniel, Glidden-Ralston — 22.76
2. 2A Boys 100 Meter Dash: Brayden Wollan, Underwood — 11.10
3. 3A Boys 100 Meter Dash: Aidan Hall, Harlan — 11.27
3. 1A Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: CAM (Sam Foreman, Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Connor McKee) — 1:02.14
4. 1A Boys 100 Meter Dash: Brigham Daniel, Glidden-Ralston — 11.32
4. 1A Girls 200 Meter Dash: Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr — 26.62
4. 1A Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Riverside (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Kya Hackett, Izzy Bluml) — 1:10.92
5. 1A Girls 200 Meter Dash: Reese Brown, Wayne — 26.76
5. 1A Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Audubon (Ethan Klocke, Brandon Jensen, Joel Klocke, Gavin Smith) — 1:04.17
5. 3A Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: LeMars (Ryan Sadoski, Konnor Calhoun, David Leusink, Reece Spieler (1:00.80)
6. 1A Girls 100 Meter Dash: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside — 13.02
6. 1A Girls 200 Meter Dash: Lydia Erickson, Riverside — 26.77
6. 3A Boys 200 Meter Dash: Aidan Hall, Harlan — 22.78
6. 1A Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Ar-We-Va (Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Jamie Hausman, Kora Obrecht) — 1:11.65
7. 4A Girls 200 Meter Dash: Lily Juhnke, Sioux City West — 26.33
7. 1A Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay: CAM (Abby Follmann, Breanna Bower, Nova Wheatley, Jade Jackson) — 1:11.85
7. 2A Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Treynor (Rachael Phelps, Aubree James, Carissa Spanier, Lillia Williams) — 1:10.16
8. 4A Girls 100 Meter Dash: Lily Juhnke, Sioux City West — 12.79
8. 3A Girls 200 Meter Dash: Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic — 26.43
8. 1A Girls 100 Meter Dash: Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr — 13.04