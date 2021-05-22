(Des Moines) -- Six more state championships and 46 more medals were achieved by KMAland conference athletes on Friday during day two of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships in Des Moines.
Class 1A led the charge with 25 medals while 2A had nine, 3A grabbed seven and 4A finished with five.
VIEW ALL VIDEO INTERVIEWS FROM DAY 2 LINKED HERE
CLASS 1A: Douglas wins first Lenox titles in 30 years
Lenox sophomore Cadence Douglas hardly expected a state championship when she made her first appearance at the state meet. However, that’s exactly what she got in capturing the first state track title of any kind for the school since Stacy Helm won the shot put in 1991.
“It’s super exciting,” Douglas said. “I have no words. I’m super stoked.”
Douglas equaled her best jump of the season in going over the bar at 5-02.00. Most importantly, though, she didn’t miss a single jump on her way there while the other three competitors that remained at 5-04.00 had.
“I kept keeping track of what everybody else was jumping,” Douglas added. “When I got to 5-04.00, I knew I was the only one that hadn’t missed a thing yet. I went up there with my confidence. I was just focused on getting a medal at least. I wasn’t that nervous, and I went out and did my best.”
While Douglas claimed the high jump title, Woodbine’s Layne Pryor won his second consecutive 1A boys discus championship. The Drake Relays champion finished with a throw of 182-09 and equaled his ultimate result from the 2019 meet.
“It’s great,” Pryor said. “It sucked not getting to compete last year, but this year I ended (undefeated). My goal at the beginning of the year was to not lose a meet in discus, and it just feels great to get that done.”
For the second straight day, Pryor was joined by teammate Dylan Hoefer in the top five of a throwing event. The two were second and fifth in the shot put on Thursday before going first and fifth in Friday’s discus. Hoefer’s throw was 153-10.
“It’s great to just keep on PR’ing,” Hoefer said. “I’m really proud of my performances. I hope I can continue into next year and hopefully take Layne’s spot.”
Lenox standout Devin Whipple was also a shot put medalist in 1A, placing eighth with a toss of 149-08.
“It feels good,” Whipple said. “I was coming in one of the underdogs and showed through. I got my feet well. I was able to get on my toes and get everything really smoothly, follow through and release well.”
While the 1A boys discus garnered three area medals, there were five medalists in the 1A girls event. Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle tossed a 130-11 on her final throw of the day to vault into first place and claim the state title. It's the first girls championship for the school since 1966.
“I’ve never been this excited before,” Hoyle said. “It’s wonderful. I just feel relieved that it’s over, but I’m glad I did well.”
It’s been a long road for Hoyle, who was not out for track in high school prior to this season.
“I learned in March,” she said. “My first meet I went to this year I didn’t have any form at all. I threw around 80 feet. To be there at the beginning of the season to winning the state championship has been really amazing.”
Others on the medal stand in the event included Emily Jones of Wayne, CAM’s Mallory Behnken, Griswold’s Paige Luft and Elizabeth Zaiger of CAM, who went 5-6-7-8.
“(I did not expect this) at all,” Luft said. “That was very unexpected. I’m just really happy to be able to represent Griswold. We haven’t had a lot of medalists at state (lately). I’m just very happy.”
On the track, there was one 1A state championship from the area, and it came courtesy of a breathtaking anchor from Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge. The 3000 meter run champion pushed the Trojans from eighth to first in the distance medley relay with an anchor just over 2:14.
“There was a little gap,” Pogge said, “but I thought ‘I got this.’ Last lap, I just took off. It’s awesome (to win a relay). (These girls) are great athletes, and they all deserve it.”
Other members of the team included Jaden Franke, Emile Sorenson and Kyla Corrin, who kept T-C close enough for Pogge to bring her heroics to light.
“My goal was just to pass a couple people,” Corrin said. “I knew we could always rely on Peyton. You never have to worry about her. When it comes to competition, she can always get anyone in front of her.”
The Nodaway Valley 4x200 meter relay team of Abby Engals, Madison Fry, Annika Nelson and Maddax DeVault didn’t win a state championship. However, they took runner-up and smashed a school record with a 1:46.66 while running the race together for the first time.
“It felt pretty good,” DeVault said. “We had big expectations coming in. We knew Madrid was going to be tough to beat, but I think we proved ourselves. We proved we’re going to be good for a while.”
In the 1A boys high jump, a pair of Corner Conference standouts were locked in a battle for a potential state championship. Both Sidney’s Matthew Benedict and Stanton’s Jack Roberts went over the bar at 6-03.00, finishing third and fourth, respectively.
“I’m just really happy I made it here,” Benedict said. “ That was a big goal throughout the season. Getting 6-03.00 here is also really great. I wish I could have got even better, but 6-05.00 is a big goal for next year.”
“I”m a little surprised,” Roberts said. “I haven’t jumped all year. I haven’t been able to work on form because I have knee issues from jumping, but I ended up fourth place so I’m going to have to figure that out.”
In addition, Southwest Valley’s Marshall Knapp was a sixth place finisher in the 1A boys high jump.
The 400 hurdles also proved to be quite fruitful for the area. CAM’s Connor McKee ran a 55.01 to place third while Audubon’s Gavin Smith, who qualified fourth for the 110 high hurdles final, posted a 55.56 in fourth.
“I got kind of excited to get over the last hurdle,” McKee said. “I stuttered and used my left leg. That slowed me down. I gave everything I had to try to catch back up. I feel like if I had a couple more meters I would have caught up, but I just kicked it in too late.”
“That’s a tough race,” Smith said. “I just had to gut through it. I knew I had the wind on the back stretch and was trying to push it there. I think I ran all right. Wish I could have stayed up there, but I was able to run my best time. I’m happy with that.”
West Harrison’s Hunter Hansen grabbed an eighth place medal with a time of 58.13.
In the girls 1A race, Tara Peterson took the third and highest 400 meter hurdles medal of her career. The senior placed fifth after a pair of sixth place finishes as a freshman and sophomore, finishing with a time of 1:08.81.
“That means a lot to me,” Peterson said. “Knowing I came out my freshman and sophomore year and got it, it means a lot to me get another medal. It was a little different for me (in Lane 8). I had to get out there and just stay ahead of everyone.”
Boyer Valley’s Lauren Malone went 1:09.03 in sixth while Lauren Williams of St. Albert was seventh with a time of 1:09.10.
The two-time defending state champion St. Albert posted a sixth-place finish in the boys 4x200 meter relay while Alexa Ahrenholtz of IKM-Manning (high jump) and the Mount Ayr distance medley relay team finished in seventh. Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler added an eighth place medal in the high jump.
Also in 1A, the St. Albert boys and Wayne girls 4x400 meter relays qualified second for the their respective finals, the Audubon girls 4x400 and Riverside girls 4x100 ran the fifth-fastest preliminary times, the Mount Ayr boys and Riverside girls 4x400 ran sixth and the Audubon boys 4x100 qualified seventh. DeVault qualified fifth in the 100 meter hurdles, and Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock qualified seventh for the 110 highs.
CLASS 2A: Treynor’s Schaaf, James go 1-2 in 400 hurdles
It’s rarely happened in the state’s history that two runners from the same school went first and second in the same event. It’s been even more rare in the 400 hurdles. For the first time in 10 years and third time ever, teammates took the top two spots in the event.
Treynor’s Sid Schaaf ran a 54.30 to win the 2A championship while his best friend and teammate Noah James finished in 54.81.
“I like to get out really fast,” Schaaf said. “At the district meet, I got out fast and didn’t finish. Me and Noah were side by side, so I knew I had to kick, pump my arms and hope to finish. That’s what happened.”
“I felt pretty good coming out,” James said. “I saw Sid coming up on me, and I was planning on kicking at the 200 meter mark. He just kept going. I couldn’t get him this time, but I’m happy for him. There’s not anyone else I’d rather lose a state title to.”
Schaaf had the fastest 110 hurdles time in the preliminary heats while both Schaaf and James ran for the second-fastest 4x400 along with Todd Pedersen and Devin Vorthmann. James also came up just a bit short in the boys high jump event, finishing in third place with a top leap of 6-3.00.
The high jump champion came from Clarinda in sophomore Isaac Jones, who won the Hawkeye Ten, district and state title in a quick span of three weeks.
“It’s a crazy experience,” Jones said. “I wanted to get back up here and win because I only tied for 11th at Drake. Redemption. I got it.”
Jones is the fourth boys high jump champion in school history joining two-time winner Steve Williams (1970, 1971) and Adam Almquist (1994). While Jones played his championship cool, the Cardinals star says he has a big goal ahead of him.
“Hopefully, the seven-foot mark next year,” he said. “That’s what I’m going for.”
The Underwood distance medley relay team made a slight switch from their state qualifying run, moving Scott Pearson from a 200 to an 800 and Bryce Patten vice versa. In the end, Patten and Pearson were joined by Collin Brandt and Alex Ravlin in finishing second with a time of 3:38.71.
“The 200 — about that spot (I kick it in),” Pearson said. “I was in a giant pack, so it was kind of hard to decide when I should actually do it. I saw an opportunity, and I took it.”
Pearson, Ravlin, Patten and Brayden Wollan also picked up the fastest time in the preliminary heats of the 4x400 meter relay.
AHSTW’s Holly Hoepner picked up a fourth career medal in the 400 meter hurdles, running a 1:05.59 to take fifth place while running out of the second heat.
“My first hurdle wasn’t the best,” Hoepner said, “but after that I just forgot about the hurdle. I thought what I had to do to finish. I thought for one second I was really tired, but I knew I couldn’t think that way so then I finished.”
Hoepner is also into Saturday’s final in the 100 meter hurdles, posting the fifth-fastest time of the preliminary stages.
Underwood’s Haylee Seidler had a strong performance, throwing out of the opening flight in the 2A girls discus with a toss of 121-05 to finish seventh.
“I was not expecting a 121 at first,” Seidler said. “It was a pretty exciting (year). I’m going to miss my team, I’m going to miss (Coach Levi) Ettleman and I’m going to miss (Zoe Rus) a lot.”
Seidler’s teammate Alizabeth Jacobsen made her debut in Des Moines with an eighth place finish in the high jump (5-02.00). Treynor’s 4x200 meter relay team of Jozie Lewis, Lillia Williams, Keelea Navara and Rachel Kinsella also ran eighth in 1:48.55.
CLASS 3A: A strong end to an outstanding career
One of the great Creston athletes in history, Kelsey Fields said goodbye to her Panthers jersey with a third-place finish in the 3A girls shot put. Fields threw 42-09.00 and struggled to keep her emotions following the result.
“It wasn’t exactly how I wanted today to go,” Fields said, “but I did my best. That’s all I could do.”
Fields, who will play basketball at Northwest Missouri State, leaves Des Moines with four career medals, including three in the shot put.
“Mentally-wise, something important for me this year was not crumbling after knowing someone had thrown farther than me,” she said. “It’s really been a fun ride, freshman through senior year. Growing in both events has really been a lot of fun.”
Glenwood’s Abby Hughes posted her fastest 400 meter hurdles time of the season at the right time. The junior ran out of lane eight on her way to a 1:06.77 and a fifth place finish.
“I feel pretty good about it,” Hughes said. “My goal was to place top five, and I did that. I’m glad I ran that because now I’m looking forward to next year to place better.”
Hughes had never run the 400 meter hurdles before this season, and now she is excited to do even better in the event as a senior.
“I was a part of the shuttle hurdle team, and I’m a 400 runner,” she said. “They put two and two together, and now I’m a 400 hurdler. I think it’s something I can continue to get better at, and I’m excited for that.”
Hughes teamed with Coryl Matheny, Jenna Hopp and Emma Hughes to run a 4:15.53 in the distance medley relay, finishing with an eighth-place medal.
Other 3A medals from KMAland conference schools: Bishop Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl (21-04.25) and Keyontre Clark (20-05.50) finished second and eighth, respectively, in the boys long jump, discus state champion Brandon VanderSluis of LeMars took third in the shot put and Harlan’s distance medley of Delaney Wegner, Ashley Hall, Brecken Van Baale and Kaia Bieker ran a 4:14.65 to place sixth.
The Cyclones will also grab a medal with their 4x400 meter relay team of Bieker, Van Baale, Lilly Metzger and Liv Freund, as they ran a 4:06.11 to qualify fourth for the Saturday final. Heelan’s 4x400 meter relay team ran a 4:07.97 in seventh.
CLASS 4A: LC’s Bergman just getting started
Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman is just getting started with her career. She culminated her first state track meet with a fifth-place finish in the long jump.
“It means a lot,” Bergman said. “Coming out of Drake, those weren’t the jumps I wanted, but I got my nerves out. It’s been my goal all year to make it here, and I medaled.”
Bergman jumped 16-11.75 to nearly equal her jump of 17-00.00 that won her the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship over two weeks earlier.
“I looked up,” Bergman said. “One thing I’ve been struggling with all year is looking up and not at the board. Getting out there and trusting my steps (were important).”
Sioux City East’s Lineya Wells had a big jump of her own in the event, leaping 17-02.25 to finish in third place.
Bergman’s teammate Elise Thramer was seventh in the shot put (37-05.75) while both Hunter Deyo of Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale took eighth in the boys shot (50-08.75) and girls 400 hurdles (1:07.24), respectively.
Sioux City West’s girls 4x100 meter relay team is an additional medalist for Saturday, placing the sixth-fastest time of the preliminaries in 49.66.
Check out the complete list of medals and finals qualifiers sorted by place below:
MEDALS
1. 1A Girls High Jump: Cadence Douglas, Lenox (5-02.00)
1. 1A Girls Discus Throw: Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan (130-11)
1. 2A Boys High Jump: Isaac Jones, Clarinda (6-06.00)
1. 1A Boys Discus Throw: Layne Pryor, Woodbine (182-09)
1. 2A Boys 400 Meter Hurdles: Sid Schaaf, Treynor (54.30)
1. 1A Girls Distance Medley Relay: Jaden Franke, Emile Sorenson, Kyla Corrin, Peyton Pogge (4:16.00)
2. 2A Boys 400 Meter Hurdles: Noah James, Treynor (54.81)
2. 3A Boys Long Jump: Aiden Kuehl, Bishop Heelan Catholic (21-04.25)
2. 1A Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: Nodaway Valley — Abby Engals, Maddie Fry, Annika Nelson, Maddax DeVault (1:46.66)
2. 2A Boys Distance Medley Relay: Underwood — Collin Brandt, Bryce Patten, Alex Ravlin, Scott Pearson (3:38.71)
3. 1A Boys High Jump: Matthew Benedict, Sidney (6-03.00)
3. 3A Girls Shot Put: Kelsey Fields, Creston (42-09.00)
3. 2A Boys High Jump: Noah James, Treynor (6-03.00)
3. 1A Boys 400 Meter Hurdles: Connor McKee, CAM (55.01)
3. 3A Boys Shot Put: Brandon VanderSluis, LeMars (56-04.50)
3. 4A Girls Long Jump: Lineya Wells, Sioux City East (17-02.25)
4. 1A Boys High Jump: Jack Roberts, Stanton (6-03.00)
4. 1A Boys 400 Meter Hurdles: Gavin Smith, Audubon (55.56)
4. 1A Girls Distance Medley Relay: Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Hannah Thygesen (4:18.29)
5. 4A Girls Long Jump: Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central (16-11.75)
5. 1A Boys Discus Throw: Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine (153-10)
5. 2A Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: Holly Hoepner, AHSTW (1:05.59)
5. 3A Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: Abby Hughes, Glenwood (1:06.77)
5. 1A Girls Discus Throw: Emily Jones, Wayne (118-10)
5. 1A Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: Tara Peterson, Stanton (1:08.81)
6. 1A Girls Discus Throw: Mallory Behnken, CAM (115-07)
6. 1A Boys High Jump: Marshall Knapp, Southwest Valley (6-01.00)
6. 1A Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: Lauren Malone, Boyer Valley (1:09.03)
6. 3A Girls Distance Medley Relay: Harlan — Delaney Wegner, Ashley Hall, Brecken Van Baale, Kaia Bieker (4:14.65)
6. 1A Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: St. Albert — Sam Rallis, DJ Weilage, Keaton Barnes, Brendan Monahan (1:32.76)
7. 1A Girls High Jump: Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning (5-00.00)
7. 1A Girls Discus Throw: Paige Luft, Griswold (111-08)
7. 2A Girls Discus Throw: Haylee Seidler, Underwood (121-05)
7. 4A Girls Shot Put: Elise Thramer, Lewis Central (37-05.75)
7. 1A Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: Lauren Williams, St. Albert (1:09.10)
7. 1A Boys Distance Medley Relay: Seth Shellman, Payton Weehler, Adler Shay, Trae Ehlen (3:44.13)
8. 3A Boys Long Jump: Keyontre Clark, Bishop Heelan Catholic (20-05.50)
8. 4A Boys Shot Put: Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central (50-08.75)
8. 1A Boys 400 Meter Hurdles: Hunter Hansen, West Harrison (58.13)
8. 2A Girls High Jump: Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood (5-02.00)
8. 1A Girls High Jump: Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (5-00.00)
8. 4A Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln (1:07.24)
8. 1A Boys Discus Throw: Devin Whipple, Lenox (149-08)
8. 1A Girls Discus Throw: Elizabeth Zaiger, Audubon (109-09)
8. 3A Girls Distance Medley Relay: Glenwood — Coryl Matheny, Jenna Hopp, Abby Hughes, Emma Hughes (4:15.53)
8. 2A Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: Treynor — Jozie Lewis, Lillia Williams, Keelea Navara, Rachel Kinsella (1:48.55)
QUALIFIERS
1. 2A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Sid Schaaf, Treynor (14.93)
1. 2A Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: Underwood — Scott Pearson, Alex Ravlin, Bryce Patten, Brayden Wollan (3:26.64)
2. 1A Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: St. Albert — Greg Fagan, Keaton Barnes, Brendan Monahan, Sam Rallis (3:29.25)
2. 2A Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: Treynor — Todd Pedersen, Noah James, Devin Vorthmann, Sid Schaaf (3:26.70)
2. 1A Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: Wayne — Jaide Harvey, Devyn Davis, Jocelyn Marquis, Reese Brown (4:11.69)
4. 1A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Gavin Smith, Audubon (15.59)
4. 3A Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: Harlan — Kaia Bieker, Brecken Van Baale, Lilly Metzger, Liv Freund (4:06.11)
5. 1A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (16.31)
5. 2A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: Holly Hoepner, AHSTW (15.72)
5. 1A Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: Audubon — Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger, Hannah Thygesen (4:14.36)
5. 1A Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: Riverside — Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon, Lydia Erickson (51.54)
6. 1A Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: Mount Ayr — Trae Ehlen, Payton Weehler, Adler Shay, Ryce Reynolds (3:30.62)
6. 1A Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: Riverside — Lydia Erickson, Macy Woods, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Izzy Bluml (4:14.94)
6. 4A Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: Sioux City West — Gabby Wagner, Holly Duax, Bella Leon, Lily Juhnke (49.66)
7. 1A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Cooper Kock, Ar-We-va (15.88)
7. 1A Boys 4x100 Meter Relay: Audubon — Ethan Klocke, Matthew Beisswenger, Gavin Smith, Joel Klocke (44.75)
7. 3A Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: Bishop Heelan Catholic — Mia Conley, Grace Mahaney, Kenley Meis, Brooklyn Stanley (4:07.97)