(Des Moines) -- Thirty KMAland wrestlers will medal on the final day of the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament. Continue to refresh this page for the latest updates on KMAland wrestlers.
Class 2A Consolation Semis
120: Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth
126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for third
Class 3A Consolation Semis
126: Nick Walters (Sioux City North) will wrestle for third
220: Colton Hag (LeMars) will wrestle for third
Class 1A Consolation Semis
120: Jace Rose (Riverside) will wrestle for 3rd
132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for 3rd
145: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for 3rd
170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) will wrestle for 5th
220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) will wrestle for 3rd
Class 2A Consolation Semis
120: