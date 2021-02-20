KMA State Wrestling Live Diary
Buy Now
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(Des Moines) -- Thirty KMAland wrestlers will medal on the final day of the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament. Continue to refresh this page for the latest updates on KMAland wrestlers.

Class 2A Consolation Semis 

120: Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth 

126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for third 

Class 3A Consolation Semis 

126: Nick Walters (Sioux City North) will wrestle for third 

220: Colton Hag (LeMars) will wrestle for third 

Class 1A Consolation Semis

120: Jace Rose (Riverside) will wrestle for 3rd 

132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for 3rd

145: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for 3rd 

170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) will wrestle for 5th

220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) will wrestle for 3rd 

Class 2A Consolation Semis 

120: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.