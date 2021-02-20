KMA State Wrestling Live Diary
Buy Now
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(Des Moines) -- Thirty KMAland wrestlers will medal on the final day of the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament. Continue to refresh this page for the latest updates on KMAland wrestlers.

Class 2A Placement Matches

120: Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM) finishes fifth; Matt Beem (Glenwood) takes seventh

126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) finishes fourth; Luke Musich (Harlan) finishes fifth

132: Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) finishes eighth

195: Jackson Kineslla (Creston/O-M) finishes third

220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) finishes fourth 

Class 3A Placement Matches

126: Nick Walters (Sioux City North) finishes

145: Ethan Emmick (Sioux City West) finishes eighth

220: Colton Hoag (LeMars) finishes fourth 

Class 1A Placement Matches 

106: Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) finishes eighth 

113: John Schroder (Riverside) finishes seventh

120: Jace Rose (Riverside) finishes fourth ; Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) finishes seventh

132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) finishes third

138: Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) finishes seventh

145: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) finishes sixth

160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) finishes eighth

170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) finishes fifth

220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) finishes fourth 

285: Easton Eledge (Underwood) finishes eighth 

Class 2A Consolation Semis 

120: Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth 

126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for third; Luke Musich (Harlan) will wrestle for fifth 

145: Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) will wrestle for fitth

195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) will wrestle for third 

220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) will wrestle for third 

Class 3A Consolation Semis 

126: Nick Walters (Sioux City North) will wrestle for third 

220: Colton Hag (LeMars) will wrestle for third 

Class 1A Consolation Semis

120: Jace Rose (Riverside) will wrestle for fifth

132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for third

145: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for third

170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) will wrestle for fifth

220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) will wrestle for third

Class 2A Consolation Semis 

120: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.