(Des Moines) -- Thirty KMAland wrestlers will medal on the final day of the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament. Continue to refresh this page for the latest updates on KMAland wrestlers.
Class 2A Placement Matches
120: Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM) finishes fifth; Matt Beem (Glenwood) takes seventh
126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) finishes fourth; Luke Musich (Harlan) finishes fifth
132: Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) finishes eighth
195: Jackson Kineslla (Creston/O-M) finishes third
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) finishes fourth
Class 3A Placement Matches
126: Nick Walters (Sioux City North)
145: Ethan Emmick (Sioux City West) finishes eighth
220: Colton Hoag (LeMars) finishes fourth
Class 1A Placement Matches
106: Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) finishes eighth
113: John Schroder (Riverside) finishes seventh
120: Jace Rose (Riverside) finishes fourth ; Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) finishes seventh
132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) finishes third
138: Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) finishes seventh
145: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) finishes sixth
160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) finishes eighth
170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) finishes fifth
220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) finishes fourth
285: Easton Eledge (Underwood) finishes eighth
Class 2A Consolation Semis
120: Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth
126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for third; Luke Musich (Harlan) will wrestle for fifth
145: Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) will wrestle for fitth
195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) will wrestle for third
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) will wrestle for third
Class 3A Consolation Semis
126: Nick Walters (Sioux City North) will wrestle for third
220: Colton Hag (LeMars) will wrestle for third
Class 1A Consolation Semis
120: Jace Rose (Riverside) will wrestle for fifth
132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for third
145: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for third
170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) will wrestle for fifth
220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) will wrestle for third
