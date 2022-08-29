(KMAland) -- Another year of honoring the top athletes in KMAland with the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week begins today with East Mills' Emily Williams and Treynor's Kayden Dirks receiving the honors.
Williams kicked off her senior volleyball season with a strong week. Williams played in 15 sets with 53 kills, three blocks and 62 digs while guiding the Wolverines to a 5-2 week with wins over Southwest Valley, Essex (twice), Earlham and AHSTW.
Dirks starred for the Cardinals' football team in a thrilling 21-17 win over St. Albert Friday night.
The signal caller completed 25 of his 42 pass attempts for 270 yards and two scores, including a game-winning toss to Alan Young in the final seconds.
Dirks also added 87 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Both athletes receive a t-shirt and a certificate in recognition of their achievement.