(KMAland) -- A strong dual-sport week and another clutch quarterbacking performance in a career full of them paved the way for Riverside's Carly Henderson and Underwood's Alex Ravlin to collect Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Henderson was busy, running for the Bulldogs' cross country team while also helping the volleyball program make history. Henderson ran at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet, where she finished 37th in a time of 20:41.24.
On the volleyball court, Henderson accounted for 26 digs, two aces and one block in a pair of postseason wins. She had 12 digs in Riverside's regional semifinal win over Stanton and followed with 14 digs, two aces and a block in their regional final win over Gehlen Catholic, which secured the Bulldogs' first trip to state.
Ravlin quarterbacked the Eagles to another state quarterfinal appearance. The reigning KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year had a career game in Underwood's 62-14 win over ACGC. Ravlin completed 18 of his 22 pass attempts for 410 yards and six touchdowns while also adding a rushing touchdown.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen