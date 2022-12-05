(KMAland) -- A dominant performance on the basketball court and a perfect game at the lanes earned Lenox's Sadie Cox and St. Albert's Evan White the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for the winter sports season.
Cox was a beast for the Tigers last week, averaging 24.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.0 steals, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% in a pair of wins over Orient-Macksburg and Bedford. Cox had a double-double in the win over Bedford, scoring 19 points and hauling in 20 rebounds.
As for White, the St. Albert star bowler bowled a perfect game and a 494 series in the Falcons' triangular triumph over Clarinda and Tri-Center.
Cox and White will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievement.
