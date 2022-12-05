JHRE AOTW: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A dominant performance on the basketball court and a perfect game at the lanes earned Lenox's Sadie Cox and St. Albert's Evan White the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for the winter sports season. 

Cox was a beast for the Tigers last week, averaging 24.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.0 steals, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% in a pair of wins over Orient-Macksburg and Bedford. Cox had a double-double in the win over Bedford, scoring 19 points and hauling in 20 rebounds. 

As for White, the St. Albert star bowler bowled a perfect game and a 494 series in the Falcons' triangular triumph over Clarinda and Tri-Center. 

Cox and White will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievement. 

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.