(KMAland) -- A career performance in basketball and another stellar week on the wrestling mats earned Nodaway Valley's Lindsey Davis & Harlan's Zane Bendorf the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Davis averaged 29.0 points, 8.5 steals, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in wins over Southwest Valley and Wayne last week. She started the week with 24 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and four assists against Southwest Valley. Davis followed with a career-high 34 points while also managing nine steals, seven rebounds and three assists.
Bendorf continued his impressive start to the wrestling season. He went 7-0 in contested matches, winning five of those by fall. Bendorf won the Riverside Invitational and is now ranked No. 1 in IAWrestle's Class 2A rankings at 195 pounds.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White