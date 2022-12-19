(KMAland) -- Ava Graham (Nodaway Valley, MO) and Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Graham poured in 24.5 points per game for the Thunder in wins over Union Star and South Holt. Graham opened her week with 22 points on Tuesday against Union Star and followed with 27 on Friday.
Hildebrand posted a 5-0 record on the mat this past week. The senior recorded five falls and claimed the 220-pound title at the Carroll Invitational. Hildebrand is now 17-0 on the season.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf