JHRE AOTW: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

(KMAland) -- Ava Graham (Nodaway Valley, MO) and Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. 

Graham poured in 24.5 points per game for the Thunder in wins over Union Star and South Holt. Graham opened her week with 22 points on Tuesday against Union Star and followed with 27 on Friday. 

Hildebrand posted a 5-0 record on the mat this past week. The senior recorded five falls and claimed the 220-pound title at the Carroll Invitational. Hildebrand is now 17-0 on the season. 

Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievements.

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

