JHRE AOTW: Cade Hosier & Emilee Marth
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Two standout athletes from Nebraska are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.

Those honors go to Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier and Nebraska City's Emilee Marth. 

Marth led Nebraska City's softball squad in a 2-2 week. Marth opened her week with a two-hit, two-run outing with a home run against Elkhorn. She also shined on Saturday with a pair of three-hit games, a two-hit game and a home run. 

With eight games reported to Max Preps, Marth is hitting .750 with 19 RBI on the year. 

Hosier ran wild in Elmwood-Murdock football's 76-20 win over Freeman. Hosier totaled 114 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries. Hosier now has 446 yards and 11 touchdowns on only 28 carries this year. 

Both athletes receive a t-shirt and a certificate in recognition of their achievement. 

