(KMAland) -- After impressive weeks on the hardwood, Shenandoah's Lynnae Green and Worth County's Tyler New are the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week for 2023.
Green averaged a double-double for Shenandoah in the Fillies' 1-1 week with 23.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game.
The sophomore recorded 21 points and 13 boards in a two-point win over Fremont-Mills and followed with 26 points and 18 rebounds in a loss to Glenwood.
As for New, he averaged 33.5 points per game in a pair of Tiger wins. New exploded for 39 points in a win over Stanberry on Tuesday and followed with 28 in another victory -- against North Harrison on Friday.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand