Michael Kasperbauer & Kylee Plowman
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Conestoga's Kylee Plowman and Kuemper Catholic's Michael Kasperbauer are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week. 

Plowman had a stellar week on the wrestling mat with five wins. Plowman finished the week 5-0 with tournament titles at Superior and Grand Island Northwest. Plowman won two matches by technical fall, two by pin and one via medical forfeit.

Kasperbauer earned his honor on the hardwood, where he averaged 24.5 points per game. He dropped 33 points in a win over Glenwood and followed with 16 in a loss to Bishop Heelan Catholic. 

Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievements.

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

