(KMAland) -- Conestoga's Kylee Plowman and Kuemper Catholic's Michael Kasperbauer are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Plowman had a stellar week on the wrestling mat with five wins. Plowman finished the week 5-0 with tournament titles at Superior and Grand Island Northwest. Plowman won two matches by technical fall, two by pin and one via medical forfeit.
Kasperbauer earned his honor on the hardwood, where he averaged 24.5 points per game. He dropped 33 points in a win over Glenwood and followed with 16 in a loss to Bishop Heelan Catholic.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand
Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New