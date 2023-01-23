Grady Jeppesen & Maclayn Houston
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Impressive performances on the hardwood earned Riverside's Grady Jeppesen and West Harrison's Maclayn Houston the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. 

Houston had another stellar week, averaging 31 points in a pair of losses. Houston had 25 in a loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday and followed with 37 points against Paton-Churdan on Friday. 

As for Jeppesen, he had a strong week in eclipsing a career milestone. Jeppesen averaged 27.6 points per game while shooting 50% from the field. He dropped 30 points against Underwood, 21 against Missouri Valley on Tuesday and 32 against Freeman. Jeppesen surpassed 1,000 career points in the Missouri Valley game. 

Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievements.

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

