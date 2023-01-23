(KMAland) -- Impressive performances on the hardwood earned Riverside's Grady Jeppesen and West Harrison's Maclayn Houston the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Houston had another stellar week, averaging 31 points in a pair of losses. Houston had 25 in a loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday and followed with 37 points against Paton-Churdan on Friday.
As for Jeppesen, he had a strong week in eclipsing a career milestone. Jeppesen averaged 27.6 points per game while shooting 50% from the field. He dropped 30 points against Underwood, 21 against Missouri Valley on Tuesday and 32 against Freeman. Jeppesen surpassed 1,000 career points in the Missouri Valley game.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand
Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New
Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer