Kemper Cline & Lucy Scott
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A pair of eye-popping performances on the hardwood claimed Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for Albany's Kemper Cline and Lewis Central's Lucy Scott.

Scott played just one game last week, but it was a sterling 28-point output in their win over Kuemper Catholic on Friday. Scott buried six 3-pointers and shot 11 of 22 from the field in the win. 

Cline had a fantastic outing at the King City Tournament with a tournament record 113 points. Cline dropped 47 points against DeKalb on Thursday and followed with 38 points against Northeast Nodaway on Friday. 

Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievements.

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen 

