(KMAland) -- A pair of eye-popping performances on the hardwood claimed Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for Albany's Kemper Cline and Lewis Central's Lucy Scott.
Scott played just one game last week, but it was a sterling 28-point output in their win over Kuemper Catholic on Friday. Scott buried six 3-pointers and shot 11 of 22 from the field in the win.
Cline had a fantastic outing at the King City Tournament with a tournament record 113 points. Cline dropped 47 points against DeKalb on Thursday and followed with 38 points against Northeast Nodaway on Friday.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand
Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New
Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer
Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen