(KMAland) -- Diagonal's Taylor Lumbard and Sidney's Braedon Godfread are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Godfread led Sidney to a 2-1 week while averaging 19.3 points per game.
The sophomore dropped 15 points in a loss to Nodaway Valley (MO) on Monday. He followed with 27 points on 12-of-26 shooting in a win over Essex and 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting in a win over Southwest Valley. Godfread averages 16.1 points per game and shoots 46.8% from the field for the Cowboys (10-10).
As for Lumbard, she led the Maroonettes to four wins while eclipsing a career milestone. Lumbard posted four double-doubles, averaging 16.2 points and 14.2 rebounds per game. Lumbard went over 1,000 career points in their win over Lamoni on Tuesday to achieve 1,000-1,000 (points-rebounds) status.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
