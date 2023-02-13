JHRE AOTW: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon
(KMAland) -- Clutch postseason performances from Sophia Shannon (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Parker Herzog (Abraham Lincoln) earned them the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. 

Shannon dropped 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting the Blue Devils' first-round win over Bedford. The junior drilled on six of her nine 3-point attempts in the 76-26 win. Shannon also had 19 points in a regular-season loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. 

Herzog punched his ticket to the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament with a district title at 138 pounds on Saturday. Herzog pinned Carson Springer (Dallas Center-Grimes) in the semifinals and won the district with a 9-1 major decision of Lincoln Hutt (Waukee Northwest) in the finals. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

