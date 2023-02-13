(KMAland) -- Clutch postseason performances from Sophia Shannon (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Parker Herzog (Abraham Lincoln) earned them the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Shannon dropped 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting the Blue Devils' first-round win over Bedford. The junior drilled on six of her nine 3-point attempts in the 76-26 win. Shannon also had 19 points in a regular-season loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Herzog punched his ticket to the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament with a district title at 138 pounds on Saturday. Herzog pinned Carson Springer (Dallas Center-Grimes) in the semifinals and won the district with a 9-1 major decision of Lincoln Hutt (Waukee Northwest) in the finals.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand
Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New
Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer
Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen
Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline
Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread