JHRE AOTW: Sage Evans, Kylee Plowman & Jocelyn Prado
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Championship performances from Kylee Plowman and Jocelyn Prado and a pair of double-doubles from Sage Evans makes the trio the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. 

Plowman -- a sophomore at Conestoga -- capped a 41-3 season with a state title at 115 pounds. Plowman earned the title with four first-period pins, completing her championship run with a pin of Sophia Shultz (Raymond Central). 

Prado -- a sophomore at Johnson County Central -- upset top-seeded Payton Thiele (Louisville) in the quarterfinals on her way to a title. Prado clinched her championship with a second-period pin of Mileena Notaro (Lincoln East). 

Evans was a double-double machine in a pair of postseason victories for West Harrison. The Morningside football commit averaged 20.0 points and 17.0 rebounds per game in dominant wins over Boyer Valley and West Monona.

He started the week with 20 points and 21 rebounds against Boyer Valley on Monday and added 20 points and 13 boards in a victory over West Monona on Thursday. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen 

Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline

Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread 

Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon

