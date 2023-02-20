(KMAland) -- Championship performances from Kylee Plowman and Jocelyn Prado and a pair of double-doubles from Sage Evans makes the trio the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Plowman -- a sophomore at Conestoga -- capped a 41-3 season with a state title at 115 pounds. Plowman earned the title with four first-period pins, completing her championship run with a pin of Sophia Shultz (Raymond Central).
Prado -- a sophomore at Johnson County Central -- upset top-seeded Payton Thiele (Louisville) in the quarterfinals on her way to a title. Prado clinched her championship with a second-period pin of Mileena Notaro (Lincoln East).
Evans was a double-double machine in a pair of postseason victories for West Harrison. The Morningside football commit averaged 20.0 points and 17.0 rebounds per game in dominant wins over Boyer Valley and West Monona.
He started the week with 20 points and 21 rebounds against Boyer Valley on Monday and added 20 points and 13 boards in a victory over West Monona on Thursday.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
