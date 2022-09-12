(KMAland) -- A stellar week on the cross country course and a record-breaking football performance were enough to earn Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for Logan-Magnolia's Madison Sporrer and Harlan's Teagon Kasperbauer.
Sporrer continued her fantastic sophomore season with an individual title at the Treynor Invitational. Sporrer peeled off a time of 21:13.74 to lead the 1A No. 1 Panthers to a team title.
As for Kasperbauer, he threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Harlan's 42-14 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Kasperbauer's performance cemented him as Harlan's all-time leader in career passing yards, surpassing Joel Osborn.
Both athletes receive a t-shirt and a certificate in recognition of their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier