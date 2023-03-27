(KMAland) -- East Atchison's Tommi Martin and Harlan's Wil Neuharth kicked off what should be dominant track seasons on the right foot last week.
For that, Martin and Neuharth are the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week of the spring sports season.
For Martin, she won four events at Thursday's Worth County Meet. Martin won the 800 (2:34.56) and javelin throw (37.54 meters) and contributed to the championship 4x400 (4:22.86) and 4x800 (11:00.73).
Neuharth started his season with four gold medals at the Carroll Early Bird. He won the 100 (11.04) and 200 (22.39) while also contributing to the winning 4x200 (1:31.57) and sprint medley (1:37.15).
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
