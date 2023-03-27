Wil Neuharth & Tommi Martin
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- East Atchison's Tommi Martin and Harlan's Wil Neuharth kicked off what should be dominant track seasons on the right foot last week. 

For that, Martin and Neuharth are the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week of the spring sports season. 

For Martin, she won four events at Thursday's Worth County Meet. Martin won the 800 (2:34.56) and javelin throw (37.54 meters) and contributed to the championship 4x400 (4:22.86) and 4x800 (11:00.73).

Neuharth started his season with four gold medals at the Carroll Early Bird. He won the 100 (11.04) and 200 (22.39) while also contributing to the winning 4x200 (1:31.57) and sprint medley (1:37.15). 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen 

Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline

Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread 

Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon

Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans 

