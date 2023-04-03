Noah Carpenter & Landry Miller
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- St. Albert's Landry Miller and Palmyra's Noah Carpenter are the latest Jim Hughes Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. 

Miller earned her honor after a strong showing on the tennis courts. She won the No. 1 singles title at Saturday's Fillie Invitational in Shenandoah. Miller beat Denison-Schleswig's Abby Gutierrez in the semifinals and won the tournament with a victory over Shenandoah's Brooke Hays. 

Carpenter -- the defending Class C state champion -- started his title defense on a strong note. Carpenter posted an eye-popping 9-hole score of 28 in his team's dual with Elmwood-Murdock on Tuesday. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen 

Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline

Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread 

Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon

Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans 

Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.