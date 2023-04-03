(KMAland) -- St. Albert's Landry Miller and Palmyra's Noah Carpenter are the latest Jim Hughes Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Miller earned her honor after a strong showing on the tennis courts. She won the No. 1 singles title at Saturday's Fillie Invitational in Shenandoah. Miller beat Denison-Schleswig's Abby Gutierrez in the semifinals and won the tournament with a victory over Shenandoah's Brooke Hays.
Carpenter -- the defending Class C state champion -- started his title defense on a strong note. Carpenter posted an eye-popping 9-hole score of 28 in his team's dual with Elmwood-Murdock on Tuesday.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand
Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New
Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer
Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen
Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline
Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread
Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon
Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans
Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth