Keith Thompson & Emma Cooper
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- An emphatic debut on the links and a stellar performance on the Red Oak track earned Hamburg's Keith Thompson and Southwest Valley's Emma Cooper the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week accolades.

Thompson -- a freshman -- made his debut in style last week. He carded a 37 in Hamburg's season-opening dual with East Buchanan, Mound City and East Atchison on Wednesday. Thompson then followed with a 33 9-hole performance in Friday's triangular with Bedford and East Union. 

Cooper earned this honor after an impressive showing at Red Oak's Dick Morrison relays. The junior won the 100 (13.81), 200 (29.51) and long jump (16-01.00). 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen 

Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline

Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread 

Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon

Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans 

Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth

Week 32: Landry Miller & Noah Carpenter

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.