(KMAland) -- An emphatic debut on the links and a stellar performance on the Red Oak track earned Hamburg's Keith Thompson and Southwest Valley's Emma Cooper the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week accolades.
Thompson -- a freshman -- made his debut in style last week. He carded a 37 in Hamburg's season-opening dual with East Buchanan, Mound City and East Atchison on Wednesday. Thompson then followed with a 33 9-hole performance in Friday's triangular with Bedford and East Union.
Cooper earned this honor after an impressive showing at Red Oak's Dick Morrison relays. The junior won the 100 (13.81), 200 (29.51) and long jump (16-01.00).
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand
Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New
Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer
Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen
Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline
Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread
Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon
Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans
Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth
Week 32: Landry Miller & Noah Carpenter