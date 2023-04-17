(KMAland) -- Stellar outings on the track and the tennis court earned Murray's Leksi Gannon and Lewis Central's Christian Jensen this week's Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Gannon continued her strong junior season with a four-gold outing at Monday's East Union Invitational. Gannon won the 100 (12.57) and 200 (26.07). She also ran for the winning 4x100 (54.52) and 4x200 (1:56.09) quartets. Gannon currently leads Class 1A in the 100 and 200.
Jensen earned his award with a big week on the tennis court. The junior started his week with a 9-7 win over Harlan's Andrew Andersen on Monday and knocked off Abraham Lincoln's Chris Wailes (8-5) on Thursday. Jensen also partnered with Payton Fort to go 1-1 in doubles play.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
