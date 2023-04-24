(KMAland) -- A pair of tennis standouts from the KMAland Triangle are the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week: Clarinda's Mayson Hartley and Shenandoah's Andrew Lawrence.
Hartley had another strong week on the tennis court with a win over Atlantic's Keira Olson (8-0) in singles and a doubles win with Taylor Cole over Olson and Rio Johnson (8-1) on Thursday.
On the same day, Hartley made the 35-mile trek from Clarinda to Corning to run at Southwest Valley's Co-Ed Meet, where she won the 1500 in 5:08.28. Hartley also had a big day of track on Tuesday in Glenwood. The Northwest Missouri State signee won the 1500 (4:58.96) and 3000 (10:50.51).
Lawrence went 2-0 in singles and doubles. In singles, he beat Red Oak's Max DeVries (10-0) and Harlan's Andrew Andersen (10-0). Lawrence also partnered with Dylan Gray for wins over Red Oak's DeVries and Brett Erickson (10-6) and Harlan's Andersen and Edgar Mena (10-1).
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
