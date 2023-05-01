Jackson Tennis & Jeena Carle
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Tennis is the theme of this week's Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors as Abraham Lincoln tennis star Jeena Carle and Missouri Valley golfer Jackson Tennis are the latest recipients. 

Carle went 5-0 last week. She started her week by winning the Council Bluffs City Meet on Wednesday. Carle took down Lanee Olsen (Lewis Central), Landry Miller (St. Albert) and Cara Ronk (Thomas Jefferson) in that meet. Two days later, Carle defeated LeMars' Payton Wright and an opponent from Sergeant Bluff-Luton. 

Tennis carded a 36 on Monday to take medalist honors against Tri-Center and won Missouri Valley's home tournament on Saturday with a 74. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen 

Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline

Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread 

Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon

Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans 

Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth

Week 32: Landry Miller & Noah Carpenter

Week 33: Emma Cooper & Keith Thompson

Week 34: Leksi Gannon & Christian Jensen

Week 35: Mayson Hartley & Andrew Lawrence

