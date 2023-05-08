(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills' Hannah Wilson and Bedford's Micah Johnson are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Wilson shined at the Corner Conference Meet on Tuesday with wins in the 800 (2:28.18), 1500 (5:53.46) and 3000 (12:04.06). Wilson continued her strong week on Thursday with four golds at the Southwest Valley meet. She won the 800 (2:26.21), 400 hurdles (1:08.60), high jump (4-10.00) and was part of the winning distance medley (4:26.39).
Johnson, meanwhile, won the Pride of Iowa Conference Golf Tournament on Wednesday. He carded an 82 to take top honors.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand
Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New
Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer
Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen
Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline
Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread
Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon
Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans
Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth
Week 32: Landry Miller & Noah Carpenter
Week 33: Emma Cooper & Keith Thompson
Week 34: Leksi Gannon & Christian Jensen
Week 35: Mayson Hartley & Andrew Lawrence
Week 36: Jeena Carle & Jackson Tennis