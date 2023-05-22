Andrew Harms & Faith Anderson
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- East Atchison's Faith Anderson and Sterling's Andrew Harms are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week after big showings at their respective state track meets. 

Anderson won four titles while leading her team to a Class 1 team title. The Northwest Missouri State commit won the high jump (1.59m) and 300 meter hurdles (45.72). Anderson was also part of the winning 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays. 

Harms won two titles. The Doane signee won the 110 hurdles and anchored the Jets' winning 4x400 meter relay. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen 

Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline

Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread 

Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon

Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans 

Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth

Week 32: Landry Miller & Noah Carpenter

Week 33: Emma Cooper & Keith Thompson

Week 34: Leksi Gannon & Christian Jensen

Week 35: Mayson Hartley & Andrew Lawrence

Week 36: Jeena Carle & Jackson Tennis 

Week 37: Hannah Wilson & Micah Johnson

g: Elise Thramer & Drew Erhart 

