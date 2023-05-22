(KMAland) -- East Atchison's Faith Anderson and Sterling's Andrew Harms are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week after big showings at their respective state track meets.
Anderson won four titles while leading her team to a Class 1 team title. The Northwest Missouri State commit won the high jump (1.59m) and 300 meter hurdles (45.72). Anderson was also part of the winning 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays.
Harms won two titles. The Doane signee won the 110 hurdles and anchored the Jets' winning 4x400 meter relay.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand
Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New
Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer
Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen
Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline
Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread
Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon
Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans
Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth
Week 32: Landry Miller & Noah Carpenter
Week 33: Emma Cooper & Keith Thompson
Week 34: Leksi Gannon & Christian Jensen
Week 35: Mayson Hartley & Andrew Lawrence
Week 36: Jeena Carle & Jackson Tennis
Week 37: Hannah Wilson & Micah Johnson
g: Elise Thramer & Drew Erhart