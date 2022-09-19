(KMAland) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week come from Nebraska and Missouri.
East Atchison's Alex Barnett is the latest female recipient. Barnett has led the East Atchison golf team to a strong season. Her most recent impressive performance came on Thursday, when she won the Johnson County Central Tournament. Barnett carded an 84 in that tournament to lead the Wolves to the team title.
Barnett also took top honors in East Atchison's Wednesday meet against Stanberry, Worth County and Albany. Barnett posted a 45 in that meet.
Nebraska City's Mason Houghton is the Male Athlete of the Week. Houghton is in the middle of an incredible cross country season. He dominated at the Bennington Invitational on Thursday with the title in a time of 16:57.42.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer