Dawson Bond & Alisa Fischer
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors of the 2023 baseball and softball seasons go to Underwood's Alisa Fischer and Red Oak's Dawson Bond. 

Fischer had a massive week for the Eagles, hitting .636 with two extra-base hits and 13 RBI in 11 at-bats. Fischer accounted for four hits, two doubles and nine RBI in the Eagles' wild 29-22 win over IKM-Manning on Tuesday. She also drove in one run in a loss to Glenwood and had had two hits and three RBI in Underwood's 14-13 win over Missouri Valley. 

Bond shined on the mound and at the plate for the Tigers last week. He struck out 17 and allowed only three hits in Red Oak's 1-0 win over Creston Thursday. He also had two hits in that game. Bond accounted for three hits and three RBI in Red Oak's win over Sidney and two hits, a triple and one RBI against Atlantic on Friday. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

