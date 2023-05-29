(KMAland) -- The first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors of the 2023 baseball and softball seasons go to Underwood's Alisa Fischer and Red Oak's Dawson Bond.
Fischer had a massive week for the Eagles, hitting .636 with two extra-base hits and 13 RBI in 11 at-bats. Fischer accounted for four hits, two doubles and nine RBI in the Eagles' wild 29-22 win over IKM-Manning on Tuesday. She also drove in one run in a loss to Glenwood and had had two hits and three RBI in Underwood's 14-13 win over Missouri Valley.
Bond shined on the mound and at the plate for the Tigers last week. He struck out 17 and allowed only three hits in Red Oak's 1-0 win over Creston Thursday. He also had two hits in that game. Bond accounted for three hits and three RBI in Red Oak's win over Sidney and two hits, a triple and one RBI against Atlantic on Friday.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg
Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin
Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White
Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand
Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New
Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer
Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen
Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline
Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread
Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon
Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans
Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth
Week 32: Landry Miller & Noah Carpenter
Week 33: Emma Cooper & Keith Thompson
Week 34: Leksi Gannon & Christian Jensen
Week 35: Mayson Hartley & Andrew Lawrence
Week 36: Jeena Carle & Jackson Tennis
Week 37: Hannah Wilson & Micah Johnson
g: Elise Thramer & Drew Erhart