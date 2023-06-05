Kaylah Degase & Gavin Kelley
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Clarinda's Kaylah Degase and Woodbine's Gavin Kelley are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. 

Degase went 7-for-18 at the dish with eight RBI and three extra-base hits. Perhaps Degase's best performance came against Atlantic, when she went 2-for-3 with a triple and five RBI. 

Kelley was 9-for-11 with 11 RBI, three doubles and seven runs scored. He had a five-RBI game against Ar-We-Va and a four-RBI outing against Logan-Magnolia. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen 

Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline

Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread 

Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon

Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans 

Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth

Week 32: Landry Miller & Noah Carpenter

Week 33: Emma Cooper & Keith Thompson

Week 34: Leksi Gannon & Christian Jensen

Week 35: Mayson Hartley & Andrew Lawrence

Week 36: Jeena Carle & Jackson Tennis 

Week 37: Hannah Wilson & Micah Johnson

Week 38: Elise Thramer & Drew Erhart 

Week 39 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.