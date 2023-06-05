(KMAland) -- Clarinda's Kaylah Degase and Woodbine's Gavin Kelley are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Degase went 7-for-18 at the dish with eight RBI and three extra-base hits. Perhaps Degase's best performance came against Atlantic, when she went 2-for-3 with a triple and five RBI.
Kelley was 9-for-11 with 11 RBI, three doubles and seven runs scored. He had a five-RBI game against Ar-We-Va and a four-RBI outing against Logan-Magnolia.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
