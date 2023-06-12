(KMAland) -- St. Albert's Alexis Narmi and Coon Rapids-Bayard's Cal Heydon are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Narmi had six hits at the plate last week, including two homers and a double. She also accounted for eight RBI. Narmi threw 35 1/3 innings last week, striking out 49 while allowing 14 earned runs. Narmi struck out 12 in the Saintes' first game against Harlan Thursday to become the school's all-time record holder in career strikeouts.
Heydon was a force at the plate with 14 hits in 21 attempts. He had a knack for extra-base knocks with three doubles, three triples and one homer while driving in 10 runs. He also pitched nine innings, allowing only one hit and zero earned runs while striking out 14.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
