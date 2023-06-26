IMG-7042.jpg

(KMAland) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week accolades go to Page and Harrison Counties with Essex's Brianne Johnson and Logan-Magnolia's Kalab Kuhl. 

Both Johnson and Kuhl received their respective honors on the heels of impressive two-game stretches. Johnson posted 10 RBI, six hits, two doubles and a homer for Essex in their two games in the Corner Conference Tournament.

Kuhl closed his week strong. He twirled seven innings in Logan-Magnolia's win over AHSTW on Thursday. Kuhl struck out eight in the complete-game effort while allowing only three hits and walking just one. A day later, Kuhl had a big showing at the plate with three hits and three RBI against Riverside. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen 

Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline

Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread 

Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon

Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans 

Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth

Week 32: Landry Miller & Noah Carpenter

Week 33: Emma Cooper & Keith Thompson

Week 34: Leksi Gannon & Christian Jensen

Week 35: Mayson Hartley & Andrew Lawrence

Week 36: Jeena Carle & Jackson Tennis 

Week 37: Hannah Wilson & Micah Johnson

Week 38: Elise Thramer & Drew Erhart 

Week 40: Allissa Fischer & Dawson Bond 

Week 41: Kaylah Degase & Gavin Kelley

Week 42: Alexis Narmi & Cal Heydon 

Week 43: Makenna Askeland & Koleson Evans 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.