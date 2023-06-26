(KMAland) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week accolades go to Page and Harrison Counties with Essex's Brianne Johnson and Logan-Magnolia's Kalab Kuhl.
Both Johnson and Kuhl received their respective honors on the heels of impressive two-game stretches. Johnson posted 10 RBI, six hits, two doubles and a homer for Essex in their two games in the Corner Conference Tournament.
Kuhl closed his week strong. He twirled seven innings in Logan-Magnolia's win over AHSTW on Thursday. Kuhl struck out eight in the complete-game effort while allowing only three hits and walking just one. A day later, Kuhl had a big showing at the plate with three hits and three RBI against Riverside.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
