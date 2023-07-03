(KMAland) -- Audubon's Mattie Nielsen and Kuemper Catholic's Logan Sibenaller both had stellar weeks last week, earning themselves Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Nielsen went 9-for-16 in four games last week. She homered twice, drove in five runs and scored seven times during the week. Perhaps her best performance came against CAM on Tuesday, when she had two hits, homered and drove in three runs.
Sibenaller went 10-for-23 at the dish with seven RBI, a double, a triple and a homer. The double, triple and homer all came in his team's win over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday. Sibenaller also got a win on the mound against Carroll on Friday. He threw the full seven innings, striking out three and allowing five hits against one earned run.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.
