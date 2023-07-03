IMG-7048.JPG

(KMAland) -- Audubon's Mattie Nielsen and Kuemper Catholic's Logan Sibenaller both had stellar weeks last week, earning themselves Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. 

Nielsen went 9-for-16 in four games last week. She homered twice, drove in five runs and scored seven times during the week. Perhaps her best performance came against CAM on Tuesday, when she had two hits, homered and drove in three runs. 

Sibenaller went 10-for-23 at the dish with seven RBI, a double, a triple and a homer. The double, triple and homer all came in his team's win over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday. Sibenaller also got a win on the mound against Carroll on Friday. He threw the full seven innings, striking out three and allowing five hits against one earned run. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievements.  

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier 

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

Week 9: Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen

Week 10: Carly Henderson & Alex Ravlin

Week 15: Sadie Cox & Evan White

Week 16: Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf

Week 17: Ava Graham & Jaxson Hildebrand

Week 20: Lynnae Green & Tyler New

Week 21: Kylee Plowman & Michael Kasperbauer

Week 22: Maclayn Houston & Grady Jeppesen 

Week 23: Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline

Week 24: Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread 

Week 25: Parker Herzog & Sophia Shannon

Week 26: Kylee Plowman & Sage Evans 

Week 31: Tommi Martin & Wil Neuharth

Week 32: Landry Miller & Noah Carpenter

Week 33: Emma Cooper & Keith Thompson

Week 34: Leksi Gannon & Christian Jensen

Week 35: Mayson Hartley & Andrew Lawrence

Week 36: Jeena Carle & Jackson Tennis 

Week 37: Hannah Wilson & Micah Johnson

Week 38: Elise Thramer & Drew Erhart 

Week 40: Allissa Fischer & Dawson Bond 

Week 41: Kaylah Degase & Gavin Kelley

Week 42: Alexis Narmi & Cal Heydon 

Week 43: Makenna Askeland & Koleson Evans 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.