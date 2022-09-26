(KMAland) -- Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman and West Harrison's Walker Rife are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Sonderman continued her impressive sophomore cross country season with a title at her home meet on Saturday. The reigning KMAland Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year took the top honor in 19:03.40. Sonderman is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
Rife helped West Harrison maintain their undefeated record in a 35-18 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard. Rife posted 202 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 totes to help the Hawkeyes come back from an early deficit. Rife also added 10 tackles.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
