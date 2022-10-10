(KMAland) -- Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal and Woodbine's Addison Murdock are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Murdock had a busy week as a dual-sporter, shining in both cross country and volleyball.
In cross country, Murdock started her week with a win at her home meet in on Monday in a time of 21:30.20. She followed with a Rolling Valley Conference title on Thursday in a time of 19:57.18.
Those performances alone were JHRE Athlete of the Week worthy, but Murdock cemented the honor with two strong showings in volleyball. Murdock handed out 12 assists, muscled seven kills and scooped 11 digs in a win over Paton Churdan on Tuesday. Then, hours after her RVC conference title in cross country, Murdock recorded 10 kills, 15 assists and 15 digs in Woodbine's five-set win over Exira-EHK.
As for Humpal, the Division I football prospect accounted for five touchdowns in 4A No. 1 Lewis Central's 58-22 win over Glenwood. Humpal rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns, caught four passes for 58 yards and a score and returned a kick for a touchdown.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen