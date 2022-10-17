(KMAland) -- A career milestone on the volleyball court and an impressive showing on the cross country courses earn Abraham Lincoln's Molly Romano and Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Romano, the setter for AL's offense, had another stellar week while also eclipsing 2,000 career assists. The Wayne State commit handed out 93 assists during the Lynx 2-2 week.
Berg, meanwhile, won a pair of races this week. He opened his week with a Pride of Iowa Conference title in a time of 17:52, 37 seconds better than the runner-up.
Berg followed that performance on Thursday with an individual title at the Ron Landphair Invitational in Mount Ayr. Berg posted a time of 17:16.66 to beat a field of 136 runners.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal