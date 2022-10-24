(KMAland) -- A pair of cross country stars have earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Those accolades go to Auburn's Liston Crotty and Woodbine's Landon Bendgen.
Crotty led Auburn's lineup to state runner-up honors in Class C on Friday. The freshman paced the Bulldogs by taking sixth in a time of 20:29.20.
Bendgen, meanwhile, punched his ticket to the Class 1A State Meet. Bendgen won the Class 1A qualifier in Corning, edging a talented field in a time of 16:20.20.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer
Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton
Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal
Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg