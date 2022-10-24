JHRE AOTW: Landon Bendgen & Liston Crotty
Graphic by Kenny Larabee, Crotty photo courtesy of Prep Running Nerd

(KMAland) -- A pair of cross country stars have earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. 

Those accolades go to Auburn's Liston Crotty and Woodbine's Landon Bendgen.

Crotty led Auburn's lineup to state runner-up honors in Class C on Friday. The freshman paced the Bulldogs by taking sixth in a time of 20:29.20. 

Bendgen, meanwhile, punched his ticket to the Class 1A State Meet. Bendgen won the Class 1A qualifier in Corning, edging a talented field in a time of 16:20.20. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.

PREVIOUS 2022-23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks 

Week 2: Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier

Week 3: Madison Sporrer & Teagon Kasperbauer

Week 4: Alex Barnett & Mason Houghton 

Week 5: Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife

Week 6: Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen 

Week 7: Addison Murdock & Jonathan Humpal

Week 8: Molly Romano & Doug Berg 

