(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame will welcome one of the great volleyball programs of the early ‘90s this year.
The 1991 and 1992 Essex volleyball squads became the first and most recent teams from the school to qualify for the state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
“It was fun coaching them,” former Trojanettes head coach Angel Melendez told KMA Sports. “”It was fun working with them. They were very focused groups. They knew what they wanted. They wanted to be the best, we actually believed we were the best and that nobody could beat us. I think our record stands for that particular mindset.”
Over the two seasons, Essex went 68-2-4 with their only two losses coming in state semifinals.
“The coaches and the players were all on the same page,” Melendez said. “We knew what was important to be good, and we also knew we had to work extremely hard to reach that level.”
Melendez says there were plenty of great teams prior to the 1991 and 1992 teams reaching the ultimate stage and remembers taking over a program that just needed some direction.
“We weren’t getting many applicants, and they asked me if I could do it for a year or two,” Melendez said. “Then 16 years down the road, I was still doing that year or two. I had to learn and learn quick in terms of coaching volleyball. We had some really good teams prior to the 90s, and I think they kind of set the foundation for it. It goes back to that pride in being a Trojanette. It was really important. If I could keep developing that and creating that, it would foster itself and grow.”
The 1991 teams were led by KMA Sports Hall of Famer Brandy Ossian, who earned 1st Team All-State honors in both seasons. Andrea Melendez and Becki Boyington also received All-State notice in 1992. Heather and Heidi Carlson, Erin Wake, Kristin Anderson, Kristi Dukes, Meredith Walker, Amy Alexander and Mindi Allumbaugh were on both teams.
Julie Thompson, Shawna Lindburg, Shannon Maher and Wendy Ackerberg filled out the 1991 team while Stephanie Wake, Heidi Franks, Angela Lundgren and Alicia Melendez were sophomores on the 1992 squad.
“That (1992 senior class), I think the talent was there, and they had the drive to be good,” Coach Melendez added. “Just outstanding Trojanette pride. I really can’t describe that, but it was an outstanding feeling that these kids had about being Trojanettes. Nobody could take that away from them.”
The pride wasn’t just among the team, either. There was tremendous community pride, too.
“They got a chartered bus for us to send us to Cedar Rapids,” Melendez said. “I think that’s a tribute to the community and how they feel about their school district. I remember a sign sitting out on an intersection as we were leaving and it said, ‘Last person out, shut the lights off.’”
These are the first Essex teams to be honored in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame class. Along with the rest of the 2022 honorees, the Trojanettes will be honored on Saturday, October 22nd at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Melendez below.
