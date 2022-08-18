(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame goes back 10 years to Griswold’s first and most recent state cross country team champion.
The 2012 Tigers were led by an elite mix of sophomores and seniors that put it all together to win the 1A state championship under the leadership of Coach Jane Chaillie.
“I think a lot about what a team this group was,” Coach Chaillie told KMA Sports. “It wasn’t just a team of athletes. It was their parents, and it was the entire community that came together and really supported this group of athletes.”
A sophomore at the time, KMA Sports Hall of Famer Rebekah Topham won the state championship while senior Jordyn Sindt was a sixth-place finisher and scored five points with displacement scoring. Another sophomore – Alyx Flippin – placed 19th and scored 10 points – and seniors Allison Young and Larissa Backhaus rounded out the scoring with top 55 finishes and 34 and 36 points, respectively. Freshman Payton Rush and sophomore Bridget Maurer rounded out the lineup.
“We’d known this was a special group since they were in junior high,” Chaillie admits. “(It was) their competitive nature, and they would give it everything they’ve got. This was a group of kids that grew up with me. Many of them, I had in my classroom, and then they started running cross country as junior high kids all the way through. They hold a really special spot in our hearts, and we consider all of them part of our family still today.”
The Tigers scored 86 points to win the 1A championship over runner-up Pekin, which had won championships in 2008, 2010 and 2011.
“Pekin is a powerhouse in cross country,” Chaillie said. “We had been going to the state cross country meet, and we knew how to prepare. Many of these girls had already run at state cross country, so we knew we had to get out at the beginning. We knew what it was going to take to beat Pekin, and it was a motivational piece. When you see these powerhouse schools, you want to be a part of it.”
As the runners started coming in, Chaillie said she had plenty of help tabulating the points and trying to figure out their fate.
“I was lucky to have some parents counting places,” she said. “We waited until it was officially posted to make the announcement, but we were pretty sure (we had won). We were still standing on pins and needles until it was actually posted.”
It was a special era for Griswold running sports, as the girls track and field program also claimed state team championships in 2011, 2012 and 2013. However, the 2012 cross country group stands as the school’s only championship in Fort Dodge.
“It was special,” Chaillie added. “This was a group that worked hard every single day. At that point, I had my son, and they were big sisters to him. We spent a lot of time together just encouraging each other. I’ve been honored to see many of them get married and celebrate different milestones in their lives. We just became this family.”
This is the first Griswold team to be honored in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. The Tigers, along with the rest of the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class, will be honored on Saturday, October 22nd at the KMA Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Shenandoah at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Chaillie below.
