(KMAland) -- One of the most successful coaches in state history is up next in the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class.
Harlan’s Curt Bladt won 422 games and 11 state championships during his time as the Cyclones head football coach from 1978 through 2019.
“It was a lot of fun working with the kids,” Coach Bladt told KMA Sports. “We had some ups and some downs, but we worked through them.”
Bladt guided the Cyclones program to state titles in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2009 and to nearly 40 state playoff appearances.
“I kind of liked the game,” Bladt said of how he got into coaching. “I went to college and played at Morningside, and we had a successful run there. That kind of kept me going.”
Bladt ending up in Harlan was pure happenstance. He was on his way to a job interview in St. Louis when he stopped in Harlan and saw an ad for an assistant coach.
“I stopped by and got the job,” he said.
The rest, of course, is history. During the years and years of success, Bladt and the rest of the Harlan coaching staff adjusted their style to their talent.
“For a long time, (we loved the downhill running game),” Bladt said. “We got a couple new assistants here and there, and they wanted to throw the ball. We had guys that could do it and catch it, so we did that. Just kind of whatever worked with the guys that we had, we tried to develop a program around them.”
During his career at Harlan, Coach Bladt coached nearly 200 All-State players and many that have followed in his footsteps as a coach, including his son Todd, who guided the Cyclones to their 13th state title in school history last fall.
“They all have their special place,” Bladt said of the teams and players he coached. “There were even some teams that didn’t make that state final or didn’t go very far in the playoffs that I thought played their hearts out and played with the inspiration that the other guys did that have state championships.
“All the teams are special. Every one of them that came down the pike. We, of course, treated them pretty much the same and everybody understood what was going on. We kept our coaching staff together for years and years. There was four of us, and we were pretty tight for many years. We knew exactly what we had to do each and every day, and we would get that done.”
Bladt and the rest of the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored during an induction ceremony on Saturday, October 22nd at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium in Shenandoah. Listen to the full interview with Coach Bladt below.
PREVIOUS 2022-23 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME INTERVIEWS