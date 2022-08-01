(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame enters its seventh year, and for the seventh straight year, we are announcing our latest class throughout the month of August on KMA’s Upon Further Review.
Today, we go back to the late 1980s and to Bedford, where Deb (Beemer) Bonde starred in multiple sports, winning a pair of state track championships and earning All-State honors in basketball and volleyball.
“I was a country girl and lived on the farm, so I didn’t start sports until junior high,” Bonde says. “I went out for everything except for softball. I couldn’t serve the ball over the net my first time in uniform. I was an underhand server, but things definitely evolved. I just kept getting more involved with everything.”
Bonde grew into one of the top sprint hurdlers in the state, claiming state championships in the 100 meter hurdles in 1987 and 1989.
“Bedford didn’t have a track back then,” she said. “We practiced our hurdles in the hallway. We started at the south doors of the gym, and then we set up about four to five hurdles through the gym and down through the hallway. That’s where we practiced our hurdles.”
The practice made perfect, as she ran a winning time of 14.95 at state as a sophomore before a 14.78 as a senior. Her junior year was lost when she tore her ACL in a regional semifinal basketball game.
Bonde also earned a pair of All-State nods in volleyball, helping the Bulldogs to the 1987 state tournament.
“State was much different back then,” Bonde remembers. “There were only two classes, and I can still remember pulling up to the gym (in Ankeny) and walking through the crowd. We had to weave our way through the crowd to get to the locker room. The community was great and had a big send off.”
Bonde earned an All-State honor in basketball as a guard during the 6-on-6 days.
“My coach always tried to switch me to a forward,” she said. “He thought, with my athletic ability, I could be a force, but I just could never do it. Defense was my thing, and I still hold the blocked shots record at the school.”
Following her prep career, Bonde returned to Bedford as an educator and coach, guiding the volleyball program to state appearances in 2006 and 2007.
The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored and officially inducted on Saturday, October 22nd at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Listen to the full interview with Bonde below.