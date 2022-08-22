(KMAland) -- It’s the final day for the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class, and today we welcome four KMAland Early Era Hall-of-Famers.
With the extensive history of KMA Radio, the Hall of Fame welcomes many from the early years and some years prior to KMA. Here are the four former KMAland star athletes we will welcome this year.
Dorcas Anderson, Audubon
Nicknamed “Lottie” for her scoring ability, Anderson led successful Wheeler teams in the 1920s, including the 1921 state champion. She scored 18 of the 21 points for Audubon in the 1921 championship win over Ottumwa. Of the Wheelers’ 122 points in the state tournament, Dorcas scored 89 of them. Anderson is a member of the IGHSAU Hall of Fame. Anderson is the grandmother of former Elk Horn-Kimballton star and Iowa women's basketball assistant Jan Jensen.
John Beckner, Clarinda
A track star of the late 1920s, Beckner won a trio of individual state championships. Beckner claimed the 1927 120-yard high hurdles and 220-yard low hurdles and then won the 220-yard low hurdles again in 1928. He was the first, second and third individual state track champion in school history.
Willis Glassgow, Shenandoah
A former All-State quarterback at Shenandoah, Glassgow captained the 1923 Shenandoah football team and led the undefeated 1922 squad. Glassgow began his career at Nebraska and transferred to Iowa, where he was a captain in 1929. He was also signed to a professional baseball contract by the St. Louis Cardinals. Learn more about Glassgow here.
Charles Hoyt, Greenfield
Hoyt won three straight 100 and 220 yard dashes in the Iowa state meet from 1911 through 1913. Hoyt won seven career gold medals and ran a nation’s best 9.8 in 1913. Hoyt was named to the Iowa Sports Hall of Fame in 1955. Learn more about Hoyt here.
If you are aware of any relatives of each of the four new members of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame, please email dmartin@kmamail.com. To submit nominations for the Early Era, you can use that same email or text 712-269-7938.