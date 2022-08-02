(KMAland) -- Throughout the month of August, KMA Sports is revealing our seventh KMA Sports Hall of Fame class.
For the second consecutive day, we honor a multi-time state champion hurdler. Malvern alum Ed Blackburn was a star multi-sporter during the late 1970s that would end up making a major impact at the high school, college and even national level.
Blackburn claimed the 110 meter high hurdles and 165 meter low hurdles state championships in 1978 and was a star football player for the Panthers.
“In seventh or eighth grade, I believe I was the shortest person in class,” Blackburn told KMA Sports. “I was a little bit chubby, but about my freshman year everything started changing. I got to a point where I could barely walk and chew gum.”
At 6-foot-3.5 and 200 pounds, Blackburn had quite the presence on the football field, basketball court and on the track. It wasn’t until his sophomore year, when he started to realize he could put that presence to good use in hurdles.
“Coach said they were going to put me in the high hurdles,” Blackburn said. “I didn’t know how to jump high hurdles, so I started monkeying around. The first time I ran hurdles I made the finals and broke the school record. I thought maybe I’ve got something.”
Blackburn would go on to break many records and continued to hold the 110 meter high hurdles (14.39) and long jump (21-11.00) marks at Malvern when they joined with Nishna Valley to become East Mills.
“I was inspired by an upperclassmen named Rick Jones,” Blackburn remembers. “He was fast as lightning, and I remember watching him in track, football and basketball. He seemed to run fast and effortlessly, and I wanted to do the same. I asked my mom to get me shoes like Rick had. Who knows how many miles she traveled to find them, but she did.”
Following his prep career, Blackburn went on to Wayne State, where he put together a Hall of Fame career in both football and track. He was a two-time All-American in the 110-meter high hurdles, placing fifth at the 1980 NAIA National Meet and sixth at the 1981 NAIA National Meet.
“In high school, when I would run the hurdles I was a little bit high,” Blackburn said. “When I got to college, they were 42 inches tall, and everything was perfect when I was running because I was already too high in high school. The 110 highs fit me perfectly.”
He also impressed in football, earning a Second Team NAIA All-American nod at tight end in 1981. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, he drew NFL interest, receiving multiple offers.
“It’s every kid’s dream to play in the NFL,” Blackburn said. “Several teams came and would run me through sprints, and I could pretty much consistently run a 4.5 40. A Pittsburgh guy calls me and says he’s in Omaha and would be over. A little bit later there’s a knock at the door, and I’m expecting Pittsburgh, but it’s a guy from Denver.
“He goes over to my kitchen table and starts fanning out crisp 100 dollar bills across my kitchen table, and I had probably never seen a 100 dollar bill. Now, here’s a row of them. I’m shaking and nervous, and I said I’m going to wait (to sign). He gets out to his car, and I yelled at him and said to come back in. So, I signed a contract with the Broncos.”
Blackburn went to training camp with the Broncos, but he ran into hamstring issues.
“They threw a long pass, and I had to kick it in to get under it,” he said. “My hamstring went out again, so that was the end of that. Too far behind the group at that point. Dan Reeves shook my hand, thanked me and the rest of my life started at that moment.”
Blackburn and the rest of the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored on Saturday, October 22nd at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium in Shenandoah. Check out the full interview with Blackburn below.
