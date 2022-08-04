(KMAland) -- For the second day in a row, the KMA Sports Hall of Fame announces a legendary coach in the 2022 class.
The late Jerry Christensen is one of the winningest coaches in the history of the state of Iowa, earning over 600 career victories in a legendary career that went from Ravenwood, Missouri to Carroll, Iowa and finally, most famously, to Treynor.
The 2007 Iowa Basketball Hall of Fame inductee won over 500 games at Treynor and directed seven Cardinals teams to the state tournament.
“He was always very well prepared,” Christensen’s son, Greg, told KMA Sports. “He was intense when he had to be, and he coached players differently. He knew how to interact with different types of players and their personalities to bring out the best in them.”
Christensen, who also coached at Oxford Junction in Iowa and Warsaw, Illinois, first led a team to the state tournament in 1971. As the coach at Carroll, his Tigers beat Treynor in the state consolation game. Just a few years later, he was hired at Treynor.
“There were some ill feelings for a while there,” another son, Steve, said. “It was definitely pretty pressurized. I remember a few ‘For Sale’ signs in our front yard.”
Those signs didn’t last too long. By 1980, Christensen was guiding Treynor to the state tournament, and they would go again in 1983, 1984, 2001, 2002, 2003 and in his final year as a head coach in 2006. Along the way, he coached both sons – Steve and Greg – in the state tournament.
While he didn’t officially coach his daughter, Susan, he made sure to share his love of basketball with her, too.
“He was always coaching me on the side,” Susan said. “Perfecting my shot. He would drag me to scout, and I would have to do the shot chart. I have a lot of wonderful basketball memories and going to basketball camps he would run in the area.”
Christensen was just the fourth basketball coach to win 600 games in the state of Iowa.
“Most of his teams were pretty disciplined,” Steve said. “They ran his offense like he wanted it to be run. He didn’t really get into the run-and-gun stuff then. It was always set it up, run the offense and if you run it good things are going to happen.”
“He stressed fundamentals,” Greg added. “One thing he did well was adjust to his players. He didn’t try to put a square peg in a round hole. He adjusted to the talent that he had. He could change the offensive philosophy from year to year depending on if he had some big men or four guards and one big man. He adjusted very well to what he had.”
In all, Christensen put 52 years into coaching basketball, including the last 10 as an assistant at area schools.
“He truly (loved coaching),” Susan said. “He loved working with the student-athletes, and he did it right up until he couldn’t do it anymore. He just loved it, and it was his life. Everything revolved around basketball growing up. He loved working with the kids.”
Even with all those wins, Susan says winning was merely a bonus when it came to her father’s coaching career.
“He never actually won a state title,” she said. “He got close a couple times. Winning is always in the back of your mind and the top thing you want to do, but I don’t know if that was always his number one goal. Getting to the state tournament is important, but there was so much more you can teach kids about the game of basketball or the game (of life) other than just winning.”
Christensen will be honored with the rest of the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class on Saturday, October 22nd in Shenandoah at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Listen to the full interview with Christensen’s children below.
