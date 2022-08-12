(KMAland) -- Today’s KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcement heads to Fremont-Mills, as we honor one of the great all-around basketball players of recent memory.
Macy Williams pretty well reset the entire Knights record book while helping the F-M program turn into one of the best across the state.
“When I think of my time at Fremont-Mills, I think of the amazing friendships that I built with the girls,” Williams told KMA Sports. “Andrea McClary, Taryn Williams, Kelsey Hurley and the list goes on of girls not only in my class, but those that came before me and after me. It was a great time to build those friendships.”
While building those friendships, Williams also built a career that is prominently displayed in the Fremont-Mills record book. The school’s only 1,500-point scorer, Williams also broke records for:
•Single game points (37), assists (13) and free throws (19)
•Single season points (436), assists (151), 3-pointers (60) and steals (105)
•Career points (1642), assists (535), 3-pointers (220), steals (316) and free throws (248)
“Growing up in the family that I did, sports was just always there,” Williams said. “My sister Chelsey was about nine years older than me, and my brother Justin is about 10 or 11 years older. They were just hard workers and really set the bar for me. I grew up in the gym, and then my brother Nick came around. They obviously took the title at state football.”
As if Williams needed more of a push, the state championship won by the 2011 Fremont-Mills football team pushed her on another path. She also wanted one of those state championships.
“It’s just what I witnessed my whole life,” she said. “Hard work and how it paid off. My sister would take me to the gym with her and put me through workouts. I just loved spending time with my family and growing in that way, seeing the fruits of your labor. That was a big part of it.”
While Williams and Fremont-Mills did not win that state championship, they did qualify for the state tournament for the first time in 50 years in 2015. But not before a series of unfortunate events saw them fall short a year earlier.
“My junior year, we were after it,” Williams remembers. “We had the prize in our eyes, and we wanted to get there. I came down with a sickness, Kelsey Hurley basically broke her leg and all the girls had the flu. It was like we thought we lost that prize we had in our eyes, but the junior year was the best thing that could have happened for us.
“It lit a fire that whole summer. We knew what we wanted. One of my favorite parts was before we left, Tabor put on this huge sendoff in the gym. They brought in the team from 50 years before, and we got to stand there with them. It was cool to see the town we grew up in to be so encouraging and supportive.”
Williams earned four All-State honors during her basketball career, leaving a lasting legacy that goes even further than the record book. She also earned multiple all-conference honors in volleyball and holds school records in the 800 meter run and as a member of the 4x400, 1600 medley and 800 medley relays.
“I loved being a multi-sport athlete,” Williams said. “I’m thankful that I wasn’t just a basketball player and had those other opportunities.”
Williams joins former Fremont-Mills athletes Diane Dinville, Mindy Lorimor and Nate Meier in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. The Ralph Carl Family of Fremont-Mills was also honored with the KMA Sports Eberly Family Legacy Award in 2018, and the 1970 and 2011 football teams from the school were previously honored in the Hall of Fame.
Williams and the rest of the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Saturday, October 22nd at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Check out the complete interview with Williams below.
