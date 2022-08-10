(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements continue today with arguably the greatest and most accomplished swimmer in KMAland history.
Mykenzie Leehy claimed four state swimming championships during her career at Lewis Central.
“Just being able to pursue what I love and do that with my teammates,” Leehy said of her memories with Lewis Central swimming. “My coach Bruce Schomburg has been there for me all through my middle school years, high school years and throughout my college career, too. I was just very fortunate.”
Leehy says her love for competitive swimming came from her older sister Lauren — also a highly accomplished swimmer during her prep career.
“She was a couple years older than me,” Mykenzie Leehy said. “She essentially went through everything I went through, but she went through it first. She kind of helped lead the way into wanting to swim in high school and later on in college. She was really the biggest one that helped me kind of go and keep swimming. I wanted to be like my older sister.”
The elder Leehy won an individual championship in the 100 yard freestyle during her senior year in 2013. Mykenzie was second in that race and later teamed with her sister, as well as Harper Emswiler and Lindsay Keltch, to win the program’s only relay championship in the 4x100 yard freestyle relay.
“The relay seemed like such a dream to do that with her,” Mykenzie said. “In swimming, it’s one class. We go against Ankeny, Ames and to go up against all those big schools (and win) was an unforgettable moment.”
Mykenzie wasn’t done winning championships. She captured the 100 yard freestyle in 2014 and 2016 and also added a 200 yard freestyle title to close out her career.
“Swimming is a very tough sport,” Leehy said. “When you’re in the water, you’re in the water by yourself. Going through all those years of training — the hard nights and hard mornings where I would get up and go to practice. Winning those state titles really assured what I was doing was going in the right direction.”
Leehy’s career continued on at the next level, as she put together a terrific Division I swimming career at Houston and Auburn. She won countless conference championships, earned an All-American nod and was an NCAA Championships and Olympic Trials qualifier.
“I had the time of my life,” Leehy said. “Competing at the Division I level, competing against world class swimmers, is just an amazing feeling. Now I can use those experiences and knowledge and help other youth swimmers that have a dream like I used to have when I was their age and help them get there.”
Indeed, Leehy is using her knowledge of swimming in the world of coaching, as she has been named the head coach at College of St. Mary’s.
“After NCAAs this year, I kind of hung up my cap,” she said. “I just have decided to give back in coaching. I don’t know what the following years will tell, but as of now, I’ve kind of retired from (swimming).”
Leehy is the first swimmer to be inducted to the KMA Sports Hall of Fame and joins Lewis Central alums Abby (Emsick) Reese and David Kjeldgaard. Leehy and the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored on Saturday, October 22nd at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Listen to the full interview with Leehy below.
