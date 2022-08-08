(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements continue today with one of the most dominant multi-sport athletes of the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Treynor’s Todd Frain was a multi-time All-State choice in football, a state champion in track and a record-breaking performer in basketball.
“I just remember the guys I played with,” Frain told KMA Sports. “The camaraderie you have with them. I wouldn’t have been as good as I was if I didn’t have good guys around me.”
In football, Frain was a first-team All-State choice in 1979 and 1980, helping the Cardinals win the 1979 state championship under the direction of the great Ken Winkler.
“We had two good classes that meshed together well,” Frain said of the state championship team. “We played really good football, and we had one heck of a coach. He put us where we needed to be. Everybody respected him. When he came in the room, everybody respected him.”
Frain remains the school’s all-time leader in receptions (81), receiving yards (1,588) and touchdown receptions (23). He also stood out on the defensive side of the football and ranks second all-time at Treynor with 262 solo tackles. His 164 career points on offense ranks 10th in school history.
From Treynor, Frain was recruited as a tight end by Tom Osborne and Nebraska – one of the top national powers at the time.
“My main recruiter was John Melton, but (Coach Osborne) did show up to the school and watch a couple practices,” Frain said. “He came to my house, and my mom enjoyed that. I’d always been watching Nebraska, and I really wanted to go to a bowl game. They were always good, so I wanted to play there.”
Frain even spent some time in the National Football League, earning playing time with Washington and New England in 1986 and 1987, respectively.
“Coming from the college to the pros, it just steps up a notch,” Frain said. “It’s how fast it is. The speed of everything. Everyone is so quick, and you don’t really see that on TV until you come to play with them.”
Frain was hardly just a football player, though. Frain is one of just 12 basketball players in Treynor history to score over 1,000 points and continues to hold the single-game scoring record at the school with 43 points against Tri-Center in January 1980. In addition, he was a key component of the 1980 state track champions, earning a gold medal as a member of the medley relay champs.
“Just playing one sport, that’s good for some people,” Frain said, “but I enjoyed playing all sports.”
Frain joins Treynor alums Jerome Howe, Madison (Keysor) Blankenship, Katie (Maguire) Campbell, Chaley (Rath) Hempel and Doug Woods and coaches Gail Hartigan and Bob Mantell in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
Frain and the rest of the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored on Saturday, October 22nd in Shenandoah at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Listen to the full interview with Frain below.
