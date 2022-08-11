(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame rolls on today with our latest honoree of the KMA Sports Eberly Family Legacy Award.
This year’s Legacy Award winner is a long-time coach and influencer in the area, the late Walt Stanton.
“I always thought growing up if your dad wasn’t a coach you had to be a lawyer or doctor,” Walt’s son Denny told KMA Sports. “Our family was all about sports. I saw the great respect he got, and it just seemed like the coolest thing a dad could be was a coach.”
Walt, who passed away in June 2014, was a standout athlete at Amity High School and was an all-state football choice in in 1946. A Golden Gloves champion, Stanton earned the nickname Tuffy.
“He earned that honestly,” Denny said. “He was one of the toughest guys you’d ever run across. He might not have looked like it, but he told me he never lost a fight. He was in plenty of them. That was more of a recreation back then. They weren’t upset at each other. A lot of times you just tried to find something to do and find out who was the toughest.”
Following his amateur athletic career and time spent in the Navy, Stanton began a long coaching career that spanned many parts of KMAland. From Leon to Bridgewater, College Springs, Red Oak, Clarinda, Iowa Western and Glenwood, Stanton made major impacts on KMAland athletics. And that Tuffy moniker came out in the teams that he coached.
“He was a very hard practice coach,” Denny said. “Not the kind that would brutalize you for no reason, but he wanted kids in the best shape. I was told a story that he worked them very hard in cross country at Red Oak.
“They said dad was at the finish line telling him, ‘You’ve got to go. He’s catching you!’ He said he busted his butt and got up to the finish line, and when he won the guy wasn’t within 100 yards of him. He was a pusher and wanted you in the best shape.”
During the course of his coaching career, Stanton became known for many of his unconventional strategies.
“They averaged 96 points per game at Iowa Western before the 3-point shot,” Denny said. “He said his strategy was to get the tip and then try to win it at the buzzer. They didn’t play a lot of defense at that time. They were up and down the court.”
Denny and many of his siblings went on to coaching careers, and Denny even had a chance to coach against his father.
“He wasn’t near as conservative as I was,” Denny said. “He would do crazy things with shifts, and he had all the inbound plays. He knew the rulebook inside and out, and he was a fun coach as far as the kids playing for him was concerned. As a fan, it was fun to watch his teams.”
While Stanton coached pretty much every sport, there was one that he enjoyed the most.
“He told me one time track was his favorite sport to coach,” Denny said. “With his influence, he could make a kid rise to the occasion. He had great success in track and one time he told a story of a great runner at South Page. He told him he was going to run the two-mile that night, and he said he wouldn’t do it. You can imagine, he did it and did it pretty well.”
The Eberly Family Legacy Award has honored a KMAland family or person for each of the last five Hall of Fame classes. It started with the Eberly Family and continued with the Ralph Carl Family of Fremont-Mills, Larry Murphy of Braddyville, Mitch Osborn from Harlan and the late Dean Roe of Coin, South Page and Adair-Casey fame.
“He had so much influence over these kids,” Denny Stanton said. “I had a guy break down and cry, telling me that my dad saved his life. I know he’s a great dad. I can attest to that. And a great, super grandpa. He had that same influence in coaching.”
Stanton will be honored with the KMA Sports Eberly Family Legacy Award on Saturday, October 22nd at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Listen to the full interview with Denny Stanton linked below.
