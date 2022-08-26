(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have Shenandoah/Missouri Valley, Clarinda/Creston, Atlantic/Glenwood and Central Decatur/Southwest Valley live video streams linked here.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.
1. Shenandoah at Missouri Valley (TJ Young on video stream)
2. Clarinda at Creston (Nick Stavas & Luke Cox on video stream)
3. Riverside at Red Oak (Jesse Schraft)
4. Atlantic at Glenwood (Brian Bertini)
5. Fremont-Mills at CAM (Kevin Thornton
6. East Mills at Woodbine (Tiger Vision)
7. Griswold at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Craig Parmley)
8. Wayne at Sidney (Kirt Manion)
9. IKM-Manning at AHSTW (Jan Harris)
10. Treynor at St. Albert (Joe Narmi)
11. Underwood at Tri-Center (John Tiarks)
12. Southeast Warren at Audubon (Tom Moore)
13. Bedford at Lamoni (Ryan Olson)
14. Lenox at Seymour (Jesse Cox)
15. Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr (Bret Ruggles)
16. Central Decatur at Southwest Valley (Trevor Maeder & Cody Konecne on video stream)
17. River Valley at Boyer Valley (Matt Gubbels)
18. Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (Kent Poncelow)
19. Southwest Livingston at East Atchison (Casey Martin)
20. DeKalb at Rock Port (Jay Soderberg)
21. Mound City at Platte Valley (Morgan Guyer)
22. South Holt at Worth County (Matt Darrah
23. Maryville vs. Blair Oaks at Central Missouri (Bryan Grow)
24. Columbus Lakeview at Ashland-Greenwood (Kent Larsen)
25. Platteview at Falls City (Nick Crouse)
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below. Nebraska City and Fort Calhoun meet Saturday night. Click Nebraska City for that preview.
You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
TRIANGLE
Shenandoah at Missouri Valley
Clarinda at Creston
Riverside at Red Oak
KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER
Fremont-Mills at CAM
East Mills at Woodbine
Stanton-Essex at Martensdale-St. Marys
Griswold at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Southeast Warren at Audubon
Bedford at Lamoni
East Union at Murray
Lenox at Seymour
Ar-We-Va at St. Edmond
River Valley at Boyer Valley
Siouxland Christian at West Harrison
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Winfield-Mount Union at Moravia
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER
Kingsley-Pierson at Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
St. Mary’s, Remsen at Harris-Lake Park
Newell-Fonda at West Bend-Mallard
HLV, Victor at Montezuma
Baxter at Colo-Nesco
Grand View Christian at GMG
BGM, Brooklyn at Iowa Valley
Woodward Academy at Collins-Maxwell
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER
Atlantic at Glenwood
Treynor at St. Albert
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig
Logan-Magnolia at Kuemper Catholic
Wayne at Sidney
IKM-Manning at AHSTW
Underwood at Tri-Center
Central Decatur at Southwest Valley
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars
Sioux City West at Des Moines Lincoln
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Pleasantville at Lynnville-Sully
Madrid at Woodward-Granger
West Central Valley at North Mahaska
Perry at Ogden
Belle Plaine at North Tama
Panorama at Colfax-Mingo
Van Meter at Earlham
Akron-Westfield at Lawton-Bronson
MVAOCOU at Westwood
Hinton at Woodbury Central
Cardinal at Pekin
Van Buren County at Central Lee
Durant at Sigourney-Keota
Des Moines Christian at Pella Christian
Southeast Valley at Interstate 35
ACGC at Greene County
East Sac County at South Central Calhoun
Alta-Aurelia at West Monona
Clarke at Saydel
Sioux Center at Sheldon
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
ADM at Gilbert
Knoxville at Newton
Webster City at Humboldt
Fort Dodge at Mason City
Storm Lake at Estherville-Lincoln Central
Spirit Lake at Spencer
Des Moines North at Des Moines Hoover
Carlisle at Winterset
North Polk at Dallas Center-Grimes
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Southwest Livingston at East Atchison
DeKalb at Rock Port
Nodaway Valley at Stewartsville-Osborn
Mound City at Platte Valley
South Holt at Worth County
St. Joseph Christian at Stanberry
King City at North Andrew
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Central Missouri)
Marshall at Chillicothe
Lincoln College Prep at Cameron
Savannah at California
Pembroke Hill at St. Pius X
Benton at Northeast Kansas City
Center at Lafayette
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Conestoga at Twin River
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Peru State)
Johnson County Central at Mead
Weeping Water at Palmyra
Lourdes Central Catholic at Freeman
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Humboldt-TRS at Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian Academy
EMF at Clarkson/Leigh
Thayer Central at McCool Junction
High Plains Community at BDS
Osceola at Diller-Odell
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth at Blair
Columbus Lakeview at Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn at Boys Town
Platteview at Falls City
Syracuse at Louisville
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic at Beatrice
Skutt Catholic at Bennington
Ralston at Lincoln Northwest
Schuyler at Omaha Concordia
Wayne at Roncalli Catholic
Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian
Raymond Central at Arlington
Scotus Central Catholic at Aquinas Catholic
Bishop Neumann at Milford
David City at Fillmore Central
Yutan at Malcolm
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Dorchester at St. Edward
Hampton at Lewiston
METRO
Millard West at Millard South
Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East
Bellevue West at Omaha North
Omaha Bryan at Omaha South
Papillion-LaVista South at Fremont
Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep
Lincoln North Star at Omaha Benson
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Central
Millard North at Papillion-LaVista
Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Seward Invitational (Nebraska City)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Northeast Nodaway at North Harrison
Platte Valley at Cameron Tournament
Nebraska City at Omaha South Tournament