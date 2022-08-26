KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have Shenandoah/Missouri Valley, Clarinda/Creston, Atlantic/Glenwood and Central Decatur/Southwest Valley live video streams linked here.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.

1. Shenandoah at Missouri Valley (TJ Young on video stream)

2. Clarinda at Creston (Nick Stavas & Luke Cox on video stream)

3. Riverside at Red Oak (Jesse Schraft)

4. Atlantic at Glenwood (Brian Bertini)

5. Fremont-Mills at CAM (Kevin Thornton

6. East Mills at Woodbine (Tiger Vision)

7. Griswold at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Craig Parmley)

8. Wayne at Sidney (Kirt Manion)

9. IKM-Manning at AHSTW (Jan Harris)

10. Treynor at St. Albert (Joe Narmi)

11. Underwood at Tri-Center (John Tiarks)

12. Southeast Warren at Audubon (Tom Moore)

13. Bedford at Lamoni (Ryan Olson)

14. Lenox at Seymour (Jesse Cox)

15. Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr (Bret Ruggles)

16. Central Decatur at Southwest Valley (Trevor Maeder & Cody Konecne on video stream)

17. River Valley at Boyer Valley (Matt Gubbels)

18. Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (Kent Poncelow)

19. Southwest Livingston at East Atchison (Casey Martin)

20. DeKalb at Rock Port (Jay Soderberg)

21. Mound City at Platte Valley (Morgan Guyer)

22. South Holt at Worth County (Matt Darrah

23. Maryville vs. Blair Oaks at Central Missouri (Bryan Grow)

24. Columbus Lakeview at Ashland-Greenwood (Kent Larsen)

25. Platteview at Falls City (Nick Crouse)

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below. Nebraska City and Fort Calhoun meet Saturday night. Click Nebraska City for that preview. 

You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

TRIANGLE 

Shenandoah at Missouri Valley

Clarinda at Creston

Riverside at Red Oak

KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER 

Fremont-Mills at CAM

East Mills at Woodbine

Stanton-Essex at Martensdale-St. Marys

Griswold at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Southeast Warren at Audubon

Bedford at Lamoni

East Union at Murray

Lenox at Seymour

Ar-We-Va at St. Edmond

River Valley at Boyer Valley

Siouxland Christian at West Harrison

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Winfield-Mount Union at Moravia

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER 

Kingsley-Pierson at Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

St. Mary’s, Remsen at Harris-Lake Park

Newell-Fonda at West Bend-Mallard

HLV, Victor at Montezuma

Baxter at Colo-Nesco

Grand View Christian at GMG

BGM, Brooklyn at Iowa Valley

Woodward Academy at Collins-Maxwell

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Atlantic at Glenwood

Treynor at St. Albert

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig

Logan-Magnolia at Kuemper Catholic

Wayne at Sidney

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Underwood at Tri-Center

Central Decatur at Southwest Valley

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

Sioux City West at Des Moines Lincoln

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Pleasantville at Lynnville-Sully

Madrid at Woodward-Granger

West Central Valley at North Mahaska

Perry at Ogden

Belle Plaine at North Tama

Panorama at Colfax-Mingo

Van Meter at Earlham

Akron-Westfield at Lawton-Bronson

MVAOCOU at Westwood

Hinton at Woodbury Central

Cardinal at Pekin

Van Buren County at Central Lee

Durant at Sigourney-Keota

Des Moines Christian at Pella Christian

Southeast Valley at Interstate 35

ACGC at Greene County

East Sac County at South Central Calhoun

Alta-Aurelia at West Monona

Clarke at Saydel

Sioux Center at Sheldon

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

ADM at Gilbert

Knoxville at Newton

Webster City at Humboldt

Fort Dodge at Mason City

Storm Lake at Estherville-Lincoln Central

Spirit Lake at Spencer

Des Moines North at Des Moines Hoover

Carlisle at Winterset

North Polk at Dallas Center-Grimes

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

Southwest Livingston at East Atchison

DeKalb at Rock Port

Nodaway Valley at Stewartsville-Osborn

Mound City at Platte Valley

South Holt at Worth County 

St. Joseph Christian at Stanberry

King City at North Andrew

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER 

Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Central Missouri)

Marshall at Chillicothe

Lincoln College Prep at Cameron

Savannah at California

Pembroke Hill at St. Pius X

Benton at Northeast Kansas City

Center at Lafayette

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Conestoga at Twin River

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Peru State)

Johnson County Central at Mead

Weeping Water at Palmyra

Lourdes Central Catholic at Freeman

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Humboldt-TRS at Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian Academy 

EMF at Clarkson/Leigh

Thayer Central at McCool Junction

High Plains Community at BDS

Osceola at Diller-Odell

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Plattsmouth at Blair

Columbus Lakeview at Ashland-Greenwood

Auburn at Boys Town 

Platteview at Falls City

Syracuse at Louisville

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Gross Catholic at Beatrice

Skutt Catholic at Bennington

Ralston at Lincoln Northwest 

Schuyler at Omaha Concordia

Wayne at Roncalli Catholic

Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian

Raymond Central at Arlington 

Scotus Central Catholic at Aquinas Catholic

Bishop Neumann at Milford 

David City at Fillmore Central

Yutan at Malcolm

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Dorchester at St. Edward

Hampton at Lewiston

METRO 

Millard West at Millard South

Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East

Bellevue West at Omaha North

Omaha Bryan at Omaha South 

Papillion-LaVista South at Fremont

Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep

Lincoln North Star at Omaha Benson

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Central 

Millard North at Papillion-LaVista

Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Seward Invitational (Nebraska City)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Northeast Nodaway at North Harrison

Platte Valley at Cameron Tournament

Nebraska City at Omaha South Tournament

